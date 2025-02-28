Starmer gives ‘unwavering support for Ukraine’ after White House confrontation
Sir Keir Starmer’s intervention came after a terse exchange in the White House’s Oval Office between Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has expressed his “unwavering support for Ukraine” after speaking with both Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky following their heated exchange in the White House, Downing Street said.
The Prime Minister’s intervention came after a terse exchange in the Oval Office between Mr Zelensky and the US president.
The two leaders abandoned plans to sign a minerals deal which would have given further US support in exchange for access to Ukraine’s natural resources.
Following the clash, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister has tonight spoken to both President Trump and President Zelensky.
“He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.
“The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday including President Zelensky.”