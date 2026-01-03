PM backs transition in Venezuela after Trump says US will ‘run’ country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has backed a transition of power in Venezuela after Donald Trump announced the US would “run” the country until a new government takes over.

The Prime Minister insisted “we shed no tears” over the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime and said the UK would discuss the “evolving situation” with American counterparts over the coming days.

It comes after the US president said the country’s leader and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been flown out of Caracas and indicted on “narco-terrorism” charges following overnight strikes on the South American nation.

The operation followed months of pressure from Washington on the oil-rich South American nation, which Mr Trump said America would run until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could take place.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Sir Keir said: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela.

“We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.

“I reiterated my support for international law this morning.

“The UK Government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.

Sir Keir earlier said Britain had not been involved “in any way” in the attack and insisted he wanted to “establish the facts” as he refused to be drawn on whether the military action broke international law.

He said he wanted to talk to the US president, who he had not spoken to on Saturday morning after the strikes were carried out.

Around 500 UK nationals are in Venezuela and work is ongoing to “safeguard” them, Sir Keir said, while the Foreign Office advised against all travel to the country.

“As you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there,” he told broadcasters.

The Prime Minister faced calls from Labour MPs, as well as opposition politicians, to condemn the military action and take a tougher stance on the US president.

Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside Kim Johnson said: “Do we as a country still stand for international law and sovereignty?

“Our PM has said nothing about the illegal US bombing of Venezuela & apparent abduction of its President.

“This shameless attack is about seizing Venezuela’s resources. We must always defend international law.”

Labour MP for Leeds East Richard Burgon said: “The Prime Minister should respond to an illegal bombing and kidnapping by Trump in exactly the way he would if Putin had carried it out.

“Either Keir Starmer believes in international law – or he doesn’t. You can’t pick and choose. Time to stand up to Trump’s gangster politics.”

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said “nobody will shed tears” over Nicolas Maduro being “removed”.

The Tory frontbencher said: “We have always strongly condemned Maduro’s brutal and repressive regime and the Conservative government did not consider Maduro’s administration as legitimate.

“Nobody will shed tears for him being removed.

“We await the full facts about the US operation which has removed Maduro and we want to see the Venezuelan people enjoy democratic norms and freedoms.

“This is clearly a very serious geopolitical moment.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela.

“Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.

“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski claimed the US president believed he could “act with impunity”.

“The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” he said.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the US’s “unorthodox” military operation in Venezuela could prove a deterrent to future Russian and Chinese aggression.

In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.

“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”