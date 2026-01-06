Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British troops on the ground in Ukraine should peace be reached, Number 10 says

America is set to provide security guarantees to the peacekeeping force assembled by the so-called Coalition of the Willing

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said British troops will be placed on the ground in Ukraine in the event a peace deal is reached. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said British troops will be placed on the ground in Ukraine in the event a peace deal is reached. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

British armed forces will be deployed on the ground in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia, Number 10 has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris alongside French president Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “military hubs” will be set up across Ukraine once a peace deal has been reached.

The joint press conference was followed by a statement from Number 10, which said: “The signing of the declaration paves the way for the legal framework to be established for French and UK forces to operate on Ukrainian soil, securing Ukraine’s skies and seas and building an armed forces fit for the future.

“In today’s discussions we have also gone into greater detail about the mechanics of the deployment of the force on the ground.

“Alongside our plans for a coordination cell, post-ceasefire the UK and France will also establish “military hubs” across Ukraine to enable the deployment and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine’s defensive needs.”

America is meanwhile set to provide security guarantees to the peacekeeping force assembled by the so-called Coalition of the Willing, it was revealed after a meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

