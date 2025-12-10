British soldier killed in Ukraine was 28-year-old paratrooper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A soldier killed in Ukraine as he watched the testing of a new defensive capability was a 28-year-old paratrooper.

The “tragic accident” happened on Tuesday morning when Lance Corporal George Hooley was with Ukrainian military counterparts.

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to the Parachute Regiment soldier at Prime Minister’s Questions, saying: “Lance Corporal Hooley was injured in a tragic accident away from the front lines while observing Ukrainian forces testing a new defensive capability.

“His life was full of courage and determination. He served our country with honour and distinction around the world in the cause of freedom and democracy, including as part of the small number of British personnel in Ukraine.”

In a statement on social media, the Parachute Regiment said L/Cpl Hooley joined the army in November 2015 and attended infantry training in Catterick, north Yorkshire.

The UK has previously acknowledged that a “small number” of military personnel are in the country, mainly providing security for the British diplomatic presence and supporting the Ukrainian armed forces.

The presence of paratroopers in Ukraine has not previously been disclosed by the Government.

The fatal incident is not assessed as being the result of hostile fire, the Press Association understands.

The Parachute Regiment is an airborne infantry regiment of the British Army, primarily based at Merville Barracks in Colchester.

It has not been disclosed which battalion of the Parachute Regiment L/Cpl Hooley served in. The 1st Battalion is under the direction of special forces while other battalions are part of the British Army’s rapid response formation.

Defence Secretary John Healey paid tribute to the soldier, saying “he served our country with distinction”.