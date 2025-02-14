Ukraine on ‘irreversible path to Nato,’ Starmer says in Zelensky call
Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain is committed to Ukraine being on an “irreversible path” to joining Nato after the US appeared to rule out membership for the war-torn country.
The UK Prime Minister made the remarks in a phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as global leaders gather in Munich for a major security conference.
Britain has so far sought to strike a delicate balance between supporting Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion and keeping US President Donald Trump, who said he had agreed with Vladimir Putin to start negotiations to end the war, onside.
But the latest comments are in contrast to Washington’s position that Nato membership for Ukraine is not a realistic prospect.
In a readout of the call, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed.
“He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine, without Ukraine.
“Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.
“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to Nato as agreed by allies at the Washington Summit last year.”
The leaders agreed it was an “important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine” and “agreed to stay in close contact”, the statement added.