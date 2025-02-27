Aid cut will have ‘devastating impact’ on world’s poorest, church leaders warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cutting the UK’s aid budget will have a “devastating impact” on the lives of people in the world’s poorest communities, church leaders have warned.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, representatives from five different churches called on the UK Government to “rethink its decision” to slash the international development budget in order to fund an increase in defence spending.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer recently announced that defence spending would rise from 2.3% of GDP to 2.5% by 2027, in response to “tyrant” Russian leader Vladimir Putin and uncertainty over the US’s commitment to European security.

He said this will be funded by reducing overseas assistance aid from its current level of 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in the next two years.

The Church of Scotland, Baptist, United Reformed Church, Methodist Church in Ireland and Methodist Church in Britain leaders said while there is a case for increased defence spending, this should not come at the cost of “vital humanitarian and development programmes”.

They also said the move breaks a “manifesto promise” to people in the world’s poorest communities, and amounts to the UK “backing away” from its responsibilities to its global neighbours.

“We deeply lament the Government’s stated intention to make further cuts to the UK’s international development budget,” the statement read.

“This would break a manifesto promise made to people in the world’s poorest communities, and have a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods across the globe.

“While there is a case to be made for increasing defence spending to support Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, that shouldn’t come at the cost of vital humanitarian and development programmes, which play a crucial role in promoting human security around the world.

“UK aid programmes protect women and girls from violence, provide cost-effective vaccines to babies and young children, and support human rights defenders who work to prevent future conflict.

“Such programmes will be under threat if UK aid is further slashed by 40%.

“Our churches have strongly encouraged and supported the UK in its commitment to international development, not only as a way of showing care to our global neighbours, but in recognition of the UK’s historic and ongoing responsibilities to address the causes of global injustice, poverty, forced migration, climate change and conflict.

“It is a source of deep regret to see a backing away from that responsibility.

“A massively reduced UK aid budget would be experienced as a bitter blow by partners and communities in the global south, especially coming so soon after the devastating USAID cuts.

“We urge the Government to rethink its decision immediately.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has been approached for comment.