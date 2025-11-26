Farage should apologise after ‘unconvincing’ response to racism claims – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said Nigel Farage’s response to allegations of racism in his youth was “unconvincing to say the least”, and he urged the Reform UK leader to apologise to people he may have hurt.

The Prime Minister claimed Mr Farage “clearly remembers some of what happened” and that he is showing his “true colours”.

His comments came after reporting in The Guardian last week, based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of Mr Farage, 61, suggested he engaged in alleged incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.

On Monday, Mr Farage was repeatedly asked by broadcasters whether he could rule out that he engaged in racial abuse.

“I would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way,” he replied, later adding that if he had, it was “not with intent”.

The Reform leader then said that what could have been considered “banter in a playground” could be interpreted in “the modern light of day in some sort of way”.

On Tuesday, he released a statement that said: “I can tell you categorically that I did not say the things that have been published in the Guardian aged 13, nearly 50 years ago.”

Sir Keir addressed the allegations as he responded to a question from Labour MP Luke Akehurst at Prime Minister’s Questions about Reform-led Durham County Council allegedly leaving working families £170 worse off after scrapping support.

The Prime Minister said: “The more we see of Reform, the more we see their true colours, in this case making people £170 worse off.

“But their true colours also in relation to the Member for Clacton (Mr Farage). His explanation in recent days, in relation to the stories about what he may have said in the past, is unconvincing to say the least.

“He says he never engaged with racism ‘with intent’.

“‘With intent’, what does that mean? Didn’t engage with racism ‘with intent’.

“I have no doubt that if a young Jewish student was hissed at to mimic the sound of a gas chamber, they would find it upsetting.

“He may want to forget that. They won’t. He clearly remembers some of what happened. He should seek those people out and go and apologise to them.”

Speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, Mr Farage’s former classmate Peter Ettedgui suggested the Reform leader was being “fundamentally dishonest” in his denials.

Mr Ettedgui, who is Jewish, also claimed while speaking to the broadcaster that Mr Farage had “repeatedly” approached him and said “Hitler was right”, while they were both pupils at Dulwich College.

Labour peer Lord Mann, the independent adviser to the Government on antisemitism, said: “Nigel Farage’s appalling attempt to shrug off serious allegations of antisemitism and other appalling forms of racism as playground banter is as insulting as it is unbelievable.

“Farage needs to do the decent thing and come clean with the British public about the full extent of his past behaviour and apologise to those who have bravely come forward to share their deeply upsetting and disturbing experiences.

“The British people expect all their party leaders to act with integrity and humility and are unforgiving of those who choose not to. Nigel Farage must confront the seriousness of this situation and apologise in person.”