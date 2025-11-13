Starmer backs chief of staff after assurances briefing did not come from No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said he “of course” retains full confidence in his under-pressure chief of staff Morgan McSweeney after being “assured that no briefing against ministers was done from No 10”.

The Prime Minister vowed to “absolutely deal with anybody responsible” for the briefing war that erupted at the top of the Labour Government.

During a visit to North Wales on Thursday, Sir Keir told reporters: “First let me be clear that any briefing against ministers is completely unacceptable. That is not a new position for me, it is a position I have adopted ever since I became Prime Minister. I have made it very clear to my team.

“I have been talking to my team today. I have been assured that no briefing against ministers was done from No 10 but I have made it clear that I find it absolutely unacceptable.”

He added: “I have been assured it didn’t come from Downing Street but I have been equally clear that whether it is this case or any other, I intend to deal with it.”

Asked if he would sack those responsible, Sir Keir replied: “I will absolutely deal with anybody responsible for briefing against ministers, Cabinet ministers or any other ministers. I have always said that is the standard that I expect, and that is the standard that I will enforce.”

Sir Keir’s long-time ally and chief of staff Mr McSweeney has been blamed by some within Labour for the fallout from the attacks on Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Asked whether he still has confidence in his chief of staff, the Labour leader said: “Of course I do. I work closely with my whole team. Our focus is on working for the country.”