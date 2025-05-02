Starmer says ‘I get it’ after Labour’s ‘disappointing’ Runcorn defeat
The Prime Minister said his party ‘get it’ after new MP Sarah Pochin took the seat by a historically slim margin on Friday.
Sir Keir Starmer conceded Labour’s loss by just six votes to Reform UK in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was “disappointing” and said the Government needed to go “further and faster” in delivering change.
Speaking to reporters, he said: “What I want to say is, my response is we get it.
“We were elected in last year to bring about change.”
He said that his party has “started that work” with changes such as reductions in NHS waiting lists, and he added: “I am determined that we will go further and faster on the change that people want to see.”