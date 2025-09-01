Starmer insists Downing Street shake-up is ‘second phase’ not reshuffle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted a shake-up of his Downing Street operation marks the Government moving into its “second phase” rather than a reshuffle.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to focus on “delivery, delivery, delivery” and insisted he was not “angry” at the pace of change his Government had managed to achieve so far but conceded he was “frustrated”.

In an interview with the BBC’s Matt Chorley, Sir Keir said: “When I took over as leader of the Labour Party, I said there will be sort of three phases to this.

“You’ve got to sort of build the fundamentals first and then you move on to the second stage. So, this should be seen more as moving on to the second phase than a reshuffle.”

Asked if it was a reflection of frustration that he had not brought about the change he had promised, he said: “I do want to go further and faster, and yes, I’m frustrated about that.”

He said he was “not angry” but said “I get the frustration and anger of voters because they want change”.

Sir Keir added: “I say delivery is the absolute key word and that’s why I’m really pleased with the changes today.”

Labour rising star Darren Jones will become the Prime Minister’s chief secretary under the changes.

Mr Jones, who had been chief secretary to the Treasury, will be based at No 10 and “directly oversee work across Government to support the delivery of the Prime Minister’s priorities” and attend Cabinet, Downing Street said.

Treasury minister James Murray will replace him as Treasury chief secretary, effectively acting as Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s deputy.

Chipping Barnet MP Dan Tomlinson has replaced Mr Murray as Treasury exchequer secretary.

The appointment follows Sir Keir’s recruitment of Baroness Minouche Shafik, an economist and former president of Columbia University in New York, as his chief economic adviser.

Lady Shafik’s recruitment is part of a move to build economic expertise within the Government ahead of the budget this autumn, when Ms Reeves is expected to have to make tough tax and spending decisions.

The new adviser has also been deputy governor of the Bank of England and permanent secretary at the Department for International Development, a now-scrapped Government department.

Tim Allan, a former adviser to Sir Tony Blair’s government, has been appointed the Government’s executive director of communications, as the Prime Minister aims to improve communications across his administration.

James Lyons, who had been director of strategic communications within No 10, has left his role after a year.

As he left, the former print journalist said his role at the heart of Government “was never intended as a long haul”.

Last week Sir Keir moved to replace the top civil servant in his No 10 team after less than a year in the post.

Nin Pandit, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, will take on a new post in September leading on the delivery of key priorities in No 10.

Daniel York-Smith has been appointed to replace her within No 10.

It was among a string of high profile departures from No 10 in less than a year, after the exit of chief of staff Sue Gray last October, and communications director Matthew Doyle in March.

Economist Paul Johnson, said the reshuffle showed how “staggeringly unprepared” the Government had been coming into Downing Street.

“It’s extraordinary, more than a year into this Government, they’re only just working out that they might need some senior economic expertise within Number 10, both at a political level and at the advisor level.

“It’s yet another example, I think, of how staggeringly unprepared this Government was for government, despite the fact that they essentially knew they were going to win the election some considerable time out,” he told Times Radio.

Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman, said: “This chaotic reshuffle shows a Downing Street in crisis – totally distracted from fixing the damage they’ve done to the economy, jobs and small businesses.

“It’s like firefighters arguing about the hose whilst the house burns down.

“Inflation has doubled, borrowing costs have soared, and Britain is on the brink of a debt crisis, with working people left to pay the price through higher taxes.

“Only the Conservatives, under new leadership, will take a responsible approach to the public finances and ensure our economy grows whilst we live within our means.”