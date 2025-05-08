Trump promises ‘exciting day’ ahead of announcement on UK-US trade deal
Donald Trump said the announcement would be ‘very big’ while Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would act in the national interest.
Donald Trump has promised a “very big and exciting day” for US-UK relations as the two countries were set to agree a trade deal.
The US President earlier said there would be developments in trade talks with a “big and highly respected country”.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who had been due to spend the day focusing on events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, said he would “act in our national interest” to “deliver security and renewal for our country”.
The Prime Minister is expected to say more on the deal later on Thursday, while Mr Trump has promised a press conference at 10am in Washington, 3pm UK time.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “This should be a very big and exciting day for the United States of America and the United Kingdom.”