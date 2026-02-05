PM ‘sorry for believing Mandelson’s lies’ as he apologises to Epstein’s victims

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has apologised to the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, saying he is “sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him” British ambassador to Washington, as he seeks to weather the crisis.

The Prime Minister insisted that “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of Lord Peter Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender when he was picked for the role.

Amid growing uncertainty about his political future, Sir Keir said he shared the “anger and frustration” of colleagues about the saga but vowed to continue as Prime Minister.

He struck a defiant tone in the face of pressure from Labour MPs furious about his decision to hand the peer the top diplomatic job, saying: “I was elected on a mandate in 2024 to change the country for the better” and “that’s what I intend to do”.

Sir Keir addressed the scandal at the start of a speech on the Government’s community regeneration programme in Hastings on Thursday.

“It has been publicly known for some time that Mandelson knew Epstein, but none of us knew the depth of the darkness of that relationship,” he said.

Sir Keir said Lord Mandelson was “asked directly” about the nature of his relationship with the paedophile, whether he had stayed with Epstein after his conviction, and whether he had accepted gifts from the financier.

The Prime Minister continued: “The information now available makes clear that the answers he gave were lies.

“He portrayed Epstein as someone he barely knew. And when that became clear and it was not true, I sacked him.

“Such deceit is incompatible with public service.”

The Prime Minister then apologised to Epstein’s victims. He said: “The victims of Epstein have lived with trauma that most of us can barely comprehend, and they’ve had to relive it again and again.

“I want to say this: I am sorry, sorry for what was done to you, sorry that so many people with power failed you, sorry for having believed Mandelson’s lies and appointed him, and sorry that even now you’re forced to watch this story unfold in public once again.

“But I also want to say this: in this country, we will not look away, we will not shrug our shoulders, and we will not allow the powerful to treat justice as optional.

“We will pursue the truth. We will uphold the integrity of public life, and we will do everything within our power and in the interests of justice to ensure accountability is delivered.

“That is what the public expects. That is what the victims deserve, and it is what I will do.”

The Prime Minister was pressed on some of his own MPs publicly saying he should stand down to restore trust in politics.

He said: “I am angry and frustrated like them, because nobody wants to see these deceits in public life. They are angry about his association with Epstein, as am I.”

But asked whether his premiership would survive the storm, he said: “I was elected in on a mandate in 2024 to change the country for the better. That is what we’re doing.”

He said he was frustrated that “tomorrow’s front pages are unlikely to be about the pride in place project” but said “that is the change that will affect millions of lives and I will remain focused on it”.

The Prime Minister also pinned blame on the vetting process carried out independently by the security services after Lord Mandelson’s appointment was cleared.

He said: “I think we need to look at the security vetting, because it now transpires that what was being said was not true. And had I known then, what I know now, I’d never have appointed him in the first place.”

There have been calls by backbenchers for the sacking of Sir Keir’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney, whom many blame for his ally Lord Mandelson’s appointment to the ambassadorship.

One Labour MP told the Press Association that WhatsApp chats among backbenchers that are usually animated have gone “eerily quiet”, and that the mood is “sombre” and suggested this could signal plotting behind the scenes.

They said Mr McSweeney has “got to go”, and they were “really disappointed” that he has not already been fired.

There was also anger about Downing Street’s attempt to control the release of potentially explosive documents providing insight into how the decision was made.

In the face of a mutiny from Labour MPs – led by former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner – the Government on Wednesday backed down and ceded control to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee to decide what could be released into the public domain.

The release could be delayed because the Metropolitan Police has asked the Government not to publish documents that would “undermine” the investigation into allegations the peer passed confidential government information to Epstein in 2009, while he was business secretary in Gordon Brown’s government.

Labour MP Simon Opher said: “We promised to put trust back into politics after years of Tory sleaze – not perpetuate it. The publication of the correspondence around the appointment of Mandelson should obviously be as open as possible.

“I’m glad the Government have now agreed to an independent body to oversee the release of the correspondence.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties called for a no confidence vote in the Prime Minister.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told a Westminster press conference: “He will have to be dragged out of Number 10, so I am making them an offer.

“If they want the change they know the country needs, come and speak to my whips and let’s talk seriously about a vote of no confidence to force the moment.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Let’s have a confidence vote now to see whether Labour MPs have any confidence in the Prime Minister, so the Government can get past this one way or the other and start focusing on the change our country needs.”

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said he was “shocked” by revelations in the latest tranche of the so-called Epstein files released by US authorities, including claims then-Cabinet minister Lord Mandelson shared market-sensitive information with the sex offender during the financial crisis period.

Lord Mandelson, a political appointment rather than a career diplomat, was sacked from his Washington role in September last year as more details emerged about his links with Epstein, who died in 2019.

His continued association with Epstein following a 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor had been widely reported before his return to the political front line, when he was named as ambassador in 2024.

Following the latest revelations, he has quit the House of Lords, resigned from the Labour Party, been removed from the Privy Council and faces a criminal probe.