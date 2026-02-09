Starmer will not quit and is upbeat, No 10 says after communications chief quits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is not resigning and will be “concentrating on the job in hand”, Downing Street has said amid questions over the Prime Minister’s political survival.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Sir Keir’s mood this morning was “upbeat” and “confident” as he gave an address to No 10 staff amid the fallout over the Lord Peter Mandelson scandal.

It came as he lost another key ally in executive director of communications Tim Allan, who announced he will stand down to allow “a new No 10 team to be built” after chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quit on Sunday.

And Sir Keir is due to face mutinous MPs later on Monday amid anger over his appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US despite knowing that the peer’s links with Jeffrey Epstein continued after the financier’s conviction for child sex offences.

Asked if Sir Keir was going to resign today, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No.”

He added: “The Prime Minister is concentrating on the job in hand. He is getting on with the job of delivering change across the country.”

Pressed about reports going into the weekend that Sir Keir had been remorseful and wavering over his political future, he said: “That is not the Prime Minister who appeared in front of staff this morning.

“It is very clear that he remains determined to tackle the job in hand.”

The Prime Minister is confident he has the unanimous support of the Cabinet, the spokesman said.

Sir Keir told staff at Downing Street on Monday morning that they must “go forward from here” and prove that politics can be a “force for good”.

That address, in which the Prime Minister paid tribute to Mr McSweeney as a “colleague and a friend”, came before his communications chief’s resignation was announced.

Speaking to his team about Lord Mandelson, Sir Keir said: “The thing that makes me most angry is the undermining of the belief that politics can be a force for good and can change lives.”

Downing Street communications chief Tim Allan said he was standing down to allow “a new No 10 team to be built”.

Mr Allan, who like Lord Mandelson is a “New Labour” veteran, joined the media operation in September.

Mr McSweeney’s departure has prompted a shake-up of the No 10 operation, with his deputies, Vidhya Alakeson and Jill Cuthbertson, made joint acting chiefs of staff.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said Sir Keir deserved support from backbenchers before his address to them at a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) on Monday evening.

He told the Press Association: “I think he will acknowledge what’s gone wrong.

“He’ll take responsibility for the decision, but he’ll say the Government still has a lot of important work to do, and he wants to lead that work, and I believe he deserves the support of the parliamentary party in doing that.”

Minister Baroness Jacqui Smith earlier rejected that Sir Keir was passing the buck over appointing Lord Mandelson to his former chief of staff, saying the PM was “taking responsibility”.

Several Labour MPs on the left of the party, including Brian Leishman, Ian Byrne and Kim Johnson, suggested Sir Keir should consider following Mr McSweeney out the door.

Two unnamed Cabinet ministers were quoted by The Times as saying Sir Keir was “weaker” and “could stand down at any moment”, a claim No 10 said was “categorically untrue”.

The pressure on his premiership looks unlikely to ease as the Government prepares for the lengthy process of releasing tens of thousands of emails, messages and documents relating to Lord Mandelson’s appointment.

Sir Keir believes the files will prove the former Labour grandee lied about the extent of his ties to the notorious paedophile during his vetting.

The Prime Minister is also expected to speak to the women’s PLP after Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday and make on-camera interventions this week.

He and Mr McSweeney have pinned blame on vetting by the security services for failing to disprove Lord Mandelson’s claims that he barely knew the late financier, which were later dramatically debunked by disclosures in the so-called Epstein files.

Officials have been tasked with examining that process as a priority.