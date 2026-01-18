Starmer tells Trump it is ‘wrong’ to apply tariffs to allies over Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has told Donald Trump that “applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong” in a telephone call, Downing Street said.

It comes after the US president said he would charge the UK a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

Sir Keir held a flurry of calls on Sunday afternoon, including with the US president, No 10 said.

He also spoke to Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Nato chief Mark Rutte.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “In all his calls, the Prime Minister reiterated his position on Greenland.

“He said that security in the High North is a priority for all Nato allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.

“He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong.”

Mr Trump appeared to take issue with a Danish-led military exercise conducted with allies in Greenland this week, saying the countries had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

The UK sent a single military officer for the Arctic endurance exercise.

The UK and other affected countries earlier stressed that it was planned.

They said: “As members of Nato, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest.

“The pre-coordinated Danish exercise Arctic Endurance conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity.

“It poses no threat to anyone.”

They also warned that the US tariff threats “undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral” and said they would “stand united and coordinated” in their response.

Although Washington has been increasing pressure over its plans for Greenland, US reports suggest the countries were given no notice of what was coming.