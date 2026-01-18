Starmer tells Trump it is ‘wrong’ to apply tariffs to allies over Greenland
Sir Keir also spoke to Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Nato chief Mark Rutte.
Sir Keir Starmer told Donald Trump that “applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong” in a telephone call this afternoon, Downing Street has said.
It comes after the US president said he would charge the UK a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.
He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.
Sir Keir held a flurry of calls on Sunday afternoon, including with the US president, No 10 said.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “In all his calls, the Prime Minister reiterated his position on Greenland.
“He said that security in the High North is a priority for all Nato allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests.
“He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong.”
