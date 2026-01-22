Keir Starmer and Danish PM discuss ‘vital steps’ towards Arctic security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he will discuss how to “take the vital steps” towards strengthened security in the Arctic with Denmark’s prime minister, who thanked him for the UK’s support during “quite a difficult time” for the country amid Donald Trump’s demands to annex its semi-autonomous territory Greenland.

The Prime Minister and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen met at Chequers, a day after the US president dropped threats against European nations opposed to his ambitions to take over the mineral-rich island.

Sir Keir said Mr Trump’s shift in position was a “good thing” following weeks of pressure on the UK and allies which saw Europe and America teeter on the brink of a trade war.

He said it was a “reflection of pragmatism”, as Ms Frederiksen praised the “British way of doing things”, saying: “You have a cup of tea and then you think a bit about everything.”

With media present before their private talks at the Prime Minister’s grace-and-favour country estate, Sir Keir said: “In terms of recent developments and the withdrawal of the threat of tariffs, I see that as a reflection of pragmatism, common sense and sticking to our values and our principles.

“The hard yards now finding a better way forward on the issue that we all agree on, which is security in the Arctic, is the next chapter here, and I look forward to discussing with you how we take the vital steps down that path.”

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of “making sure Nato is strong and united”, after the possibility of Mr Trump taking Greenland by force – which he has since ruled out – left the alliance reeling.

Ms Frederiksen said: “From the bottom of my heart, I would like to thank you and the UK for your very strong support to the Kingdom of Denmark.

“I think everybody recognises that it has been quite a difficult time for us.”