Police probe suspected arson attacks on properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counter-terror police are investigating after two properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer were damaged in suspected arson attacks.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it is investigating whether the fires were linked and said counter-terror police are involved.

Scotland Yard is also looking into a vehicle fire as part of the probe.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the Prime Minister used to live.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can only say that the Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, but nobody was hurt.

At just before 3am on Thursday, firefighters were called to a small car fire on the same street.

Two fire engines from Kentish Town fire station were in attendance and the blaze was under control by 3.30am.

At just after 3am on Sunday, LFB was called to a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The fire was under control by 4am.

A Met spokesperson said: “At this early stage of the investigation, officers are working to establish the circumstances of all three fires and are keeping an open mind as to whether there is any connection.

“All are being treated as suspicious at this time, and inquiries remain ongoing.”

In June last year, three pro-Palestine protesters avoided jail after demonstrating outside Sir Keir’s house.

Leonorah Ward, of Leeds, Zosia Lewis, of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Daniel Formentin, of Leeds, hung a banner outside the London property that read, “Starmer stop the killing”, surrounded by red handprints, on April 9 2024.

They also placed four rows of children’s shoes in front of the property to signify the young people killed in Gaza.

The trio were found guilty under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 after a one-day trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

They were each sentenced to six weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £200 in legal costs.