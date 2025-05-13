Arrest made over alleged arson attacks on properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over suspected arson attacks on two properties linked to Sir Keir Starmer.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services were called to blazes at the doors of two homes in north London within 24 hours of each other – one just after 1.30am on Monday and the other on Sunday.

Police are investigating whether the fires were linked and counter-terrorism officers are leading the inquiry because the properties have connections to a high-profile public figure.

Scotland Yard is also looking into a vehicle fire on May 8 as part of the probe.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside a Kentish Town property, where the Prime Minister used to live.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can only say that the Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home but lives at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News on Tuesday: “It’s important that the Prime Minister and anyone in public life has their family, their homes, protected.

“We have robust disagreements in politics but I want to ensure anyone who chooses to go in to public life feels that they’ll be properly protected and that we have civility in our debate.

“It is absolutely wrong, disgraceful, for any individual to take the kind of action that we saw against the Prime Minister’s home.”