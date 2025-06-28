PM ‘incapable of sticking to a decision’ after welfare U-turn – Badenoch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister is “incapable of sticking to a decision” after he made a major U-turn on welfare reforms in the face of a backbench rebellion, Kemi Badenoch will say.

The reforms would only have made “modest reductions to the ballooning welfare bill”, but Sir Keir Starmer was “too weak to hold the line”, the Conservative Party leader is expected to say.

In a speech to the Local Government Association Annual Conference in Liverpool on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch will criticise Sir Keir for creating a “punishing welfare trap that shuts people out of going back to work”.

“This week, the Prime Minister backed down on limited reforms that would have made modest reductions to the ballooning welfare bill,” she will say.

“He was too weak to hold the line.

“The result? A punishing welfare trap that shuts people out of going back to work.

“Right now, Labour are making everything worse. And Keir Starmer sums up exactly what’s wrong with politics today.

“Now that his backbenchers smell blood, there’s almost certainly another climb down on the two-child benefit cap in the offing.

“Labour told us ‘the adults were back in charge’, but this is actually amateur hour. The Prime Minister is incapable of sticking to a decision.

“If he can’t make relatively small savings to a benefits bill that is set to exceed £100 billion by 2030, how can we expect him to meet his promised 5% defence spending, or ever take the tough decisions necessary to bring down the national debt?”

On Saturday, the Prime Minister told the Welsh Labour conference the “broken” welfare system must be fixed “in a Labour way”.

In a speech to the Welsh Labour conference, he said: “We cannot take away the safety net that vulnerable people rely on, and we won’t, but we also can’t let it become a snare for those who can and want to work,” the Prime Minister said.

“Everyone agrees that our welfare system is broken: failing people every day, a generation of young people written off for good and the cost spiralling out of control.

“Fixing it is a moral imperative, but we need to do it in a Labour way.”