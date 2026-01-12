Starmer tells MPs ‘isolationism’ will not solve cost-of-living crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs that in a volatile world, his Government needs to be “on the pitch” to tackle the issues people care about.

He said the cost-of-living crisis will not be “solved by isolationism”, in remarks that appeared to be an effort to justify time spent on international affairs.

The Prime Minister addressed backbenchers at a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party for the first time this year on Monday.

He said: “One thing that is crystal clear is that we are moving into a world that is very different to the one most of us grew up in.

“And in a world this volatile – you have to be on the pitch. You have to be in the room to tackle the issues working people care about.

“The cost-of-living crisis will not be solved by isolationism. You cannot deliver peace in Ukraine without being in the room.

“And you do not secure trade terms for companies like JLR (Jaguar Land Rover) by putting gesture politics first.”

Foreign affairs have dominated the first days of 2026 as talks edge closer to a potential peace deal for Ukraine and protests have erupted in Iran.

Sir Keir has also been speaking to European allies and Donald Trump as the US continues threats to take over Greenland.

The Prime Minister has already made a trip abroad this year, travelling to Paris for a meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing, a group of allies of Ukraine.

The UK also assisted in a US operation to seize a Russian-flagged oil tanker last week.

A No 10 source rejected that the Prime Minister was defending his handling of the US president, and said Sir Keir was setting out why it is “vital” that the UK engages on the world stage as global crises affect people at home.

Sir Keir also looked ahead to the coming year, saying the country is “moving in the right direction”.

“Waiting lists are falling. Wages are rising faster than prices. Inflation is now under control and coming down – six interest rate cuts, a huge difference for families and businesses,” he said.

“Crime is falling. Immigration is firmly under control. Public services are looking up – we’re turning the page on austerity. We’re investing in new infrastructure the length and breadth of the country.”

He said budget decisions mean that Labour has a plan to support people with the cost of living and acknowledged it is the “biggest issue” in working people’s lives.

He said: “And with each change we make for the better, we show working people something even more important.

“That decline can be reversed. Opportunity and pride can be restored. The future can be better for them and their families. And politics can be a force for good.”