Iceland boss and top Downing Street aide among Starmer’s new Labour peers
Sir Keir Starmer is introducing new Labour peers as he aims to rebalance the Tory majority in the Lords, and see off further challenges to his plans.
Richard Walker, chairman of the supermarket chain Iceland, and Matthew Doyle, a former Number 10 director of communications, are among 25 new Labour nominations to the House of Lords by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Katie Martin, a former senior adviser to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is also among the 25 new Labour figures to be granted a peerage by the Prime Minister, according to a list published by No 10 on Wednesday.
The blitz of appointments to Parliament’s upper chamber comes as the Government has faced staunch opposition from peers over its flagship workers rights Bill.
Sir Keir is introducing new Labour peers as he aims to rebalance the Tory majority in the Lords, and see off further challenges to his legislative programme.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has meanwhile made three nominations for peerages: former Olympic swimmer and women’s rights activist Sharron Davies, John Redwood, the ex-Conservative Cabinet minister, and journalist and historian Simon Heffer.