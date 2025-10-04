Counter-terror police get more time to question suspects after synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counter-terror police have been granted warrants giving them extra time to question four people arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, with another two also in custody.

Three men remain in hospital after the car and knife attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, who was on bail for an alleged rape, was shot dead by police as he targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the attack.

He was killed with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, a worshipper who helped prevent the attacker from entering the premises.

The police operation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW). They were granted the warrants on Saturday, meaning they can detain four of the suspects for a further five days.

The warrants are in relation to two men, aged 30 and 32, and a woman, 61, all arrested in Prestwich, and a 46-year-old woman arrested in Farnworth.

Also under arrest are an 18-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man who were arrested in Farnworth and remain in custody for questioning.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) statement said: “Our investigation into the appalling terrorist incident that took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue is continuing at pace.

“The investigation is being led by Counter Terrorism Policing North West supported by resources from across the national Counter Terrorism Policing (CPT) network and Greater Manchester Police.

“Significant resources from across CTP have been mobilised in order to establish the full picture into what has happened.

“We have been granted warrants of further detention for four individuals currently in custody. This means they can remain in custody for up to a further five days.

“Everyone in custody has been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

On Saturday, the force said three men remain in hospital with serious injuries, including a security guard with car-impact injuries and a Community Security Trust (CST) worker with stab wounds.

On Friday the police watchdog, which is investigating the incident, said it was examining the use of lethal force by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) firearms officers.

The investigation would include “whether police may have caused or contributed to the death” of Mr Daulby.

A GMP spokesman said they had increased patrols to reassure the community.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch was joined by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Assistant Chief Constable John Webster as she visited the synagogue on Saturday.

Mrs Badenoch has said Jewish people in the UK must be given greater security as some are “leaving to go to Israel”.

She said: “Jewish people right now are telling me that they are leaving to go to Israel. Israel is at war. How can people be leaving the UK to go to a war zone and think that they’ll be safer there?

“We need to bring back safety to our streets.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who visited the scene on Friday, urged people planning to protest in Manchester and London this weekend to “respect the grief of British Jews”, and said demonstrations could cause further pain to mourners.

Writing in The Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News, Sir Keir said: “This is a moment of mourning. It is not a time to stoke tension and cause further pain.”

Israel’s foreign minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said he had spoken to Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and urged the Government to “fight the pro-Palestinian marches and protests”.

The protest in central London, organised by the protest group Defend Our Juries, is to go ahead and the group said : “Cancelling peaceful protests lets terror win.”

Dave Rich, director of policy at the Community Security Trust, said that incitement has been “off the charts” in mosque sermons since the October 7 attacks.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think more broadly, across civil society and across parts of industry, there is an inability to recognise antisemitism or a reluctance to deal with incitement in ways that have just allowed it to grow.

“I think the anger is directed there and I think a lot of Jewish people will be saying ‘OK, the sympathy is great, but where’s the action?’”

A minute’s silence will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday during Manchester United’s match against Sunderland, in tribute to the victims, and players are expected to wear black armbands.

Head of counter-terrorism policing Laurence Taylor said on Friday that a “suspicious device” attached to Al-Shamie’s torso had been confirmed to be fake, and that police believed he “may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology”.

He added: “Based on some fast-time assessments conducted on our systems, this individual does not appear to be known to counter-terrorism policing, however he does have a non-CT (counter-terror) related criminal history.

“This includes a recent arrest for rape, which resulted in him being bailed.”