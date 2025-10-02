Two dead and suspect shot after suspected terror attack at synagogue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two people have died and a man has been shot by armed police after a car was driven at pedestrians and a person was stabbed in a suspected terror attack outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Greater Manchester Police said three others are in a serious condition following the attack outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road in Crumpsall on Thursday morning.

The force confirmed a bomb disposal unit was sent to the scene after footage shared on social media appeared to show members of the public shouting to firearms officers that the suspect had a bomb strapped to him.

Police said the suspect is believed to be dead after shots were fired by armed police at 9.38am – but the force said that “cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person”.

The force said it had “declared Plato” – the national codeword used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “additional police assets” will be deployed at synagogues across the country following the attack.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

The attack comes as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur – considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.

Sir Keir is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident.

He told reporters he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

The King said he and the Queen were “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community”.

Charles, in a message issued by Buckingham Palace, said his thoughts and prayers were with all those affected by “this appalling incident” as he praised the “swift actions” of the emergency services.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham told the BBC one of the victims appeared to be a security guard who had been attacked with a knife.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Chava Lewin said: “I was outside and heard a banging sound and I thought it might be a firework.

“My husband went outside and then ran back inside and said, ‘there’s been a terrorist attack’.

“I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“She thought maybe he had a heart attack. The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him. He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. He was in the courtyard.

“Someone barricaded the door. Everyone is in utter shock.”