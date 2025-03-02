‘The West must not divide’, Italy’s Meloni tells Starmer
The Prime Minister welcomed Giorgia Meloni for a bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of European leaders in London.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned Sir Keir Starmer the West must “avoid the risk” of dividing during a visit to Downing Street on Sunday.
Sir Keir welcomed Ms Meloni for a bilateral meeting ahead of a summit of European leaders in London focused on Ukraine and wider European security.
Speaking in Downing Street, Ms Meloni said that in a “precious moment” it is “very important to talk to each other, to co-ordinate”.
She told Sir Keir: “We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and I think it is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides.
“And I think on this the UK and Italy can play an important role in bridge-building… if we divide ourselves that will make us all weaker.”
Sir Keir, who welcomed Ms Meloni on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street prior to the summit, said he was looking forward “to having the opportunity” to talk “about the important issues because I think we approach them with a very similar mindset”.