Starmer calls for negotiations after US attacks Iran’s nuclear sites
The Prime Minister said stability in the region ‘is a priority’.
Sir Keir Starmer has urged Iran to return to negotiations after Donald Trump launched US air strikes on the regime’s nuclear facilities.
The Prime Minister said Iran’s nuclear programme is a “grave threat” which the US military action would “alleviate”.
There is understood to have been no UK involvement in the action, which comes after Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy had pushed for a diplomatic solution rather than US action which could further destabilise the region.
The Prime Minister said: “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security.
“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat.
“The situation in the Middle East remains volatile and stability in the region is a priority.
“We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis.”