PM backs transition in Venezuela after Trump says US will ‘run’ country

The UK Government will discuss the ‘evolving situation’ with US counterparts over the coming days, the Prime Minister said.

Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would ‘shed no tears’ about the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said the Government would 'shed no tears' about the end of Nicolas Maduro's regime (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has backed transition in Venezuela after Donald Trump announced America would “run” the country until a “safe” transfer of power.

The UK Government will discuss the “evolving situation” with US counterparts over the coming days and will “shed no tears” about the end of Nicolas Maduro’s regime, the Prime Minister said.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Sir Keir said: “The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela.

“We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime.

“I reiterated my support for international law this morning.

“The UK Government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people.”

