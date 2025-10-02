Israeli foreign minister accuses Starmer of failing to curb ‘toxic’ antisemitism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s foreign minister has accused the UK Government of failing to curb “rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain” after the deadly attack outside a Manchester synagogue.

Gideon Sa’ar said Israel expects “more than words from the Starmer government” and demanded a “change of course” on tackling anti-Jewish hatred.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “barbaric terror attack” that saw two members of the Jewish community killed.

The attacker, who rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, was shot dead by police.

Sir Keir Starmer condemned a “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews” and said Britain must defeat “a hatred that is rising once again”.

But the Prime Minister’s Labour Government was urged to go further by Mr Sa’ar.

The Israeli politician wrote on X: “I am appalled by the murderous attack near the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on the morning of the holiest day for the Jewish people: Yom Kippur.

“My deepest condolences go to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish a swift and full recovery to the injured.

“I stand with the wonderful Jewish community of Britain, which is currently suffering from a horrific wave of antisemitism.

“The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become a widespread phenomenon in the streets of London, in cities across Britain, and on its campuses.

“The authorities in Britain have failed to take the necessary action to curb this toxic wave of antisemitism and have effectively allowed it to persist.

“We expect more than words from the Starmer government. We expect and demand a change of course, effective action, and enforcement against the rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain.”

Mr Netanyahu said in a statement: “Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester.

“Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded.

“As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism.

“Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

UK-Israel relations have recently been strained by the UK’s recognition – alongside other western allies – of Palestinian statehood.

Mr Netanyahu branded the UK move last month “absurd” and “simply a reward for terrorism”.

No 10 pointed to the Prime Minister’s Downing Street statement, in which he promised the Jewish community to do “everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve”, when asked about Mr Sa’ar’s criticism.