Starmer calls for ‘agreement without delay’ on peace plan in Gaza

Sir Keir Starmer has labelled Hamas’ partial acceptance of a peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump as a “significant step forwards” and called for an “agreement without delay”.

Hamas said it has accepted elements of the plan to end the nearly two-year war, including being willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians.

Further negotiations were needed on other areas, according to senior Hamas officials.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “Hamas’ acceptance of the US peace plan is a significant step forwards.

“We strongly support President Trump’s efforts, which have brought us closer to peace than ever before.

“There is now an opportunity to end the fighting, for the hostages to return home, and for humanitarian aid to reach those who so desperately need it.

“We call on all sides to implement the agreement without delay.”

He said the UK was ready to support further negotiations and work “towards sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike”.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said this was “a moment that must be seized”.

She said in a statement: “After nearly two years of agony, this is a moment that brings the chance to free the hostages, stop the suffering in Gaza and finally bring this war to an end, and it is a moment that must be seized.

“The UK stands ready to play its full part in that effort, and we all urge all parties to now implement the agreement in full.”

Mr Trump welcomed the Hamas statement, posting on social media: “I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE.”

“Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out.”

There was no immediate response from Israel to the Hamas response, which did not go as far as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demands that the group surrender and disarm.

Israel earlier said it accepted Mr Trump’s plan.

Among the issues Hamas did not agree to were the future of the Gaza Strip and Palestinian rights, which it said should be agreed with other groups and using international law.

Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera the proposal “cannot be implemented without negotiations”.

Mr Trump’s plan, which he unveiled earlier this week alongside Mr Netanyahu, called for the release of the remaining 48 hostages – 20 of whom are believed to still be alive – in three days, ahead of the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks, which started the war.

In a video posted on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump called it a “very special day” and said the end of the war was “very close”.

The plan called for Hamas to give up power and disarm, while Israel would halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release Palestinian prisoners and allow humanitarian aid and end plans to relocate much of Gaza’s population.

The territory would be placed under international governance overseen by Mr Trump nd former British prime minister Sir Tony Blair.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach!” while a spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged “all parties to seize the opportunity”.