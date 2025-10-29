Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ by strikes on Gaza and UK ‘in close touch’ with US

The Prime Minister told MPs that Britain is in ‘close touch’ with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation.

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 29 October 2025 08:29 EDT
Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘deeply concerned’ by the strikes (House of Commons/UK Parliament)
Sir Keir Starmer said he was ‘deeply concerned’ by the strikes (House of Commons/UK Parliament) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “deeply concerned” by fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza and urged all sides to uphold the fragile ceasefire deal brokered by Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister told MPs that Britain is in “close touch” with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation following the resumption of military activity overnight.

Asked about the strikes at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I’m deeply concerned Mr Speaker by the strikes, and that underlines the fragility of the ceasefire deal.

“All sides need to uphold President Trump’s peace plan. It is the only route to long-term peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are of course in close touch with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation.

“Mr Speaker, the scale of destruction in Gaza is unimaginable. The immediate priority remains getting aid in at the speed and the volume needed.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in