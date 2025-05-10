Leaders make ‘material progress’ towards Ukraine peace, says Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Allied leaders made “material progress” towards a ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as the pressure has been upped on Russia to accept a 30-day unconditional truce.

The Prime Minister said on Saturday that European allies “together with the US” are “calling Putin out” and pledged to ramp up sanctions further if he “turns his back on peace”.

He had travelled to Kyiv alongside his French, German and Polish counterparts for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky about the so-called coalition of the willing.

The leaders in the Ukrainian capital also spoke by phone to US President Donald Trump, who has also previously called for a 30-day truce.

Speaking to the BBC from Kyiv on Saturday, the Prime Minister said: “We actually made material progress in relation to a ceasefire, so that is an extremely good outcome.

“But it was also important to demonstrate that the values that underpin what was being fought for 80 years ago were the same values now, that we will step up and play our part to preserve the peace and bring about that ceasefire.”

He later added: “This now is a unified call for an unconditional ceasefire, backed up by sanctions.”

While in Kyiv Sir Keir, with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, paid tribute at a makeshift memorial to killed Ukrainian soldiers.

They also held a virtual call with other leaders across the globe involved in the coalition looking to support peace in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference of all five leaders on Saturday, the Prime Minister said “all of us here, together with the US, are calling (Russian President) Putin out”.

He said that if the Russian president is “serious” about peace then “he has a chance to show it now by extending the VE Day pause into a full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire”.

Sir Keir added: “No more ifs and buts, no more conditions and delays.”

He also said: “Ukraine has shown the willingness to engage again and again, but again and again, Putin has refused.

“So we are clear, all five leaders here – all the leaders of the meeting we just had with the coalition of the willing – an unconditional ceasefire, rejecting Putin’s conditions, and clear that if he turns his back on peace, we will respond.

“Working with President Trump, with all our partners, we will ramp up sanctions and increase our military aid for Ukraine’s defence to pressure Russia back to the table.”

It comes after Mr Trump called for “ideally a 30-day unconditional ceasefire”.

In a post on his Truth Socal platform on Thursday, he said that “if the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions”.

He added: “As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine, together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be!”

Saturday marked the first joint visit to Kyiv by the leaders of the four nations, and it was Mr Merz’s first trip since he became chancellor of Germany,