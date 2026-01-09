Keir Starmer condemns killing of Iranian protesters and calls for ‘restraint’
The Prime Minister issued a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany.
Sir Keir Starmer has condemned the killing of protesters in Iran and urged Tehran to “exercise restraint” amid a crackdown on demonstrations against the regime.
At least 62 people are reported to have been killed and 2,300 detained during weeks of protests initially sparked by anger over the country’s ailing economy.
Iran’s leaders have also shut down access to the internet and international telephone calls in response to the protests.
In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces” and “strongly” condemned the killing of protesters.
The leaders added: “The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal.
“We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.”
