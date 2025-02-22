Starmer tells Zelensky he will press case for safeguards with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has told Volodymyr Zelensky he would press the case for safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump next week as European leaders scramble to contain a growing transatlantic rift.

In a call with the Ukrainian president on Saturday morning, the Prime Minister said he would be “progressing important discussions” about Kyiv’s security on his visit to Washington, Downing Street said.

Sir Keir will meet Mr Trump in the coming days for what will be a critical moment in his leadership amid fragile relations between America and Europe after the US leader launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Mr Zelensky.

The US president has called Ukraine’s leader a “dictator” and said the British Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom will visit the White House next week, “haven’t done anything” to end the war.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK, France and other allies have been providing Kyiv with weapons and aid.

In a readout of a call between Sir Keir and the Ukrainian president on Saturday, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s ironclad support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a just and enduring peace to bring an end to Russia’s illegal war.

“The Prime Minister repeated that Ukraine must be at the heart of any negotiations to end the war and that safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty was essential to deter future aggression from Russia.

“The Prime Minister said he would be progressing these important discussions in the coming days and weeks, including with US President Trump whilst visiting Washington DC next week. The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.”

Some European leaders have openly condemned Mr Trump’s remarks about Ukraine, which have included suggesting Kyiv “started” the war, and Sir Keir has faced pressure to challenge the president on support for the country.

Sir Keir also spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday morning, with the two leaders agreeing Europe must “step up” for the good of collective security on the continent, Number 10 said.

“Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric illegal war, they discussed the need to secure a just and enduring peace in Ukraine, and agreed that Europe must step up for the good of collective European security,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Britain has so far sought to strike a delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and keeping the White House, which has been holding talks with the Kremlin on ending the war, onside.

The Prime Minister, along with other European allies and UK opposition parties, backed Mr Zelensky as a “democratically-elected leader” after Mr Trump called him a “dictator without elections”.

Both Sir Keir and Mr Macron will visit Washington next week after the US President said of the two leaders in a Fox News interview: “They haven’t done anything.

“Macron is a friend of mine, and I’ve met with the Prime Minister and he’s a very nice guy (but) nobody’s done anything.”

He also said the Ukrainian president had “no cards” in peace negotiations.

Following Washington’s warning that Europe must shoulder more of the cost of its own security, Sir Keir is expected to use his upcoming trip to confirm a timeline to raise UK defence spending in a bid to ease tensions.

He is also set to extend an invitation for a state visit to Mr Trump – a known admirer of the royal family.