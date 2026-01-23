Trump’s Afghanistan comments ‘ultimate insult’, says mother of wounded veteran

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of the most severely wounded British veteran to survive the Afghanistan conflict has condemned US president Donald Trump over his suggestion America’s allies stayed away from the front lines.

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries when an Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006, said the American leader’s comments were “the ultimate insult”.

She told the Press Association that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer should call out Mr Trump and “make a stand” in response to his remarks.

The US president made his comments in an interview with Fox News in which he reiterated his suggestion that Nato would not support America if asked.

He said: “We’ve never needed them.

“They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan … and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.”

His remarks drew condemnation from across the political spectrum, with critics pointing to the 457 British deaths in Afghanistan and highlighting Mr Trump’s avoidance of military service in Vietnam.

The only time Nato’s mutual defence arrangement has been invoked was after the September 11 terrorist attack on the US in 2001, when allies aided American forces in response to the atrocities by al Qaida.

Paratrooper Mr Parkinson, from Doncaster, is widely viewed as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war.

The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.

Mrs Dernie said: “I can assure you, the Taliban didn’t plant IEDs (improvised explosive devices) miles and miles back from the front line.”

She said Sir Keir has “got to stand up for his own armed forces, and he’s got to absolutely refute what Donald Trump said”.

“Call him out,” she said.

“Make a stand for those who fought for this country and for our flag, because it’s just beyond belief.

“Come and look at us, the life that Ben leads – 19-and-a-half years on, still fighting for his care, still fighting for him to have a decent life, recovering from a recent operation.

“To hear this man say: ‘Oh, well, you just fannied about behind the front lines’… It’s the ultimate insult.”