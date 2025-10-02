PM leaves gathering of European political leaders early after synagogue attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister left a gathering of European political leaders early to lead an emergency response to an attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester.

Sir Keir Starmer had been attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Denmark, where Ukraine and illegal migration were top of the agenda, when he heard about the incident.

The Prime Minister was missing from a family picture of leaders following a panel he hosted on a strong and secure Europe.

It is understood Sir Keir was briefed about the incident outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall during this time.

During the summit, he was due to talk about changes to the UK’s asylum system as well as hold a bilateral meeting with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Speaking to reporters before he flew back from Copenhagen to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on the incident, Sir Keir said: “The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected.

“I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting.

“I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe.”

Ahead of the summit, the Prime Minister had announced changes to the UK’s asylum system, saying there would be no “golden ticket” for settlement under Government plans to require refugees to “earn” their right to stay long term.

Sir Keir was also set to announce a new partnership to tackle the causes of migration upstream in Western Balkan countries in a meeting with Ms Frederiksen.

The plan, backed by up to £3 million, would have included encouraging people to stay in the region and take up jobs there.

As he arrived at the summit, the Prime Minister told reporters: “We’re certainly discussing illegal migration and looking at what further options we can take together.

“Obviously, I’ve always argued that working with other countries is always a stronger response.

“So we’re looking at a number of options there.

“There’s a big appetite for it, a number of countries wanting to work with us on what more we can do.

“So, we’ll be looking at that.

“There is also, then, obviously, the question of Ukraine and how we put in more support for Ukraine, put pressure on Putin.”