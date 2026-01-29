Starmer says ‘good progress’ made on tariffs and visa-free travel in China talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he made “good progress” on talks on tariffs and visa-free travel to China in his meeting with Xi Jinping.

He said he and the Chinese leader had discussed how “huge opportunities” in China could benefit people back in the UK.

Sir Keir had told the president he wanted a “more sophisticated” relationship with China at the start of the meeting, while Mr Xi said relations had been through some “twists and turns” in recent years.

He met Mr Xi at the Great Hall of the People on the first morning of his trip to China, the first by a UK prime minister since 2018.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister said: “We made some really good progress on tariffs for whisky, on visa-free travel to China and on information exchange and co-operation on irregular migration, focusing particularly on small boats and engine parts.

“So a very good, constructive meeting with real outcomes – and that’s very much in our national interest.”

The meeting, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, was the second between the two men and represents the culmination of months of preparation for Sir Keir’s visit as he seeks to reset relations between the two countries.

China had said, in its own readout of the meeting, that it was willing to “actively consider” implementing unilateral visa-free entry for the UK.

Downing Street’s readout said the two leaders “agreed they would continue to enhance co-operation on areas of mutual interest, while maintaining frank and open dialogue on areas of disagreement”.

“The Prime Minister raised areas of concern to the United Kingdom,” No 10 added.

The Prime Minister is understood to regard meetings with the Chinese leadership as crucial for Britain, as he seeks to emphasise the practical benefits of engaging with Beijing.

To that end, he arrived alongside a delegation of 54 representatives of British businesses and cultural institutions looking to deepen ties with the country.

He has also faced calls to raise the jailing of Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uighur minority with the Chinese leadership.

Sir Keir said they had a “respectful discussion” on those issues and that this was “part and parcel of the reason to engage”.

The PM said: “We raised those issues, as you would expect.

“Part of the rationale for engagement is to make sure that we can both seize the opportunities that are available, which is what we’ve done, but also have a mature discussion about issues that we disagree on.”

Beijing said the leaders agreed both sides should develop a “long-term, stable and comprehensive strategic partnership”.

A Chinese readout of the meeting stressed that China will not “pose a threat” to other countries.

Setting out what Sir Keir raised in the meeting, it states that the UK’s policy on Taiwan “remains unchanged and will not change”.

“Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability are in the common interest of both countries, and the UK welcomes Hong Kong as a unique and important bridge between the UK and China,” Beijing’s readout also said.

After the meeting, Sir Keir toured the Forbidden City, and then received a ceremonial welcome at Beijing’s Great Hall Of The People ahead of his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qian.

A military band played God Save The King and the Chinese national anthem, March Of The Volunteers, before the two men inspected an honour guard of around 140 troops from the Chinese army, navy and air force.