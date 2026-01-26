Starmer defends move to block Burnham from running in by-election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said Andy Burnham is doing a “great job” as Greater Manchester mayor but allowing him to run for a Westminster seat would “divert our resources “ from Labour campaigns in May’s elections.

The Prime Minister insisted the “battle of our times” was between Labour and Reform, rather than within his own party despite facing discontent among backbenchers and his own party members over the move to block Mr Burnham from standing in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

A 10-strong group from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), including the Prime Minister, voted to deny Mr Burnham permission to stand in the Greater Manchester seat at a meeting on Sunday.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday, Sir Keir said: “We have really important elections already across England for local councils, very important elections in Wales for the government there, and very important elections in Scotland for the Scottish government that will affect millions of people.

“And we’re out campaigning on the cost of living, and they’re very important elections. We need all of our focus on those elections.

“Andy Burnham’s doing a great job as the Mayor of Manchester, but having an election for the Mayor of Manchester when it’s not necessary would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have, that we must fight and win, and resources, whether that’s money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we must have, not elections that we don’t have to have.

“And that was the basis of the NEC decision.”