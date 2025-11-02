Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nine suffer life-threatening injuries as terror police probe train stabbing

British Transport Police said two people are in custody in connection with the incident.

Josh Payne
Saturday 01 November 2025 20:49 EDT
British Transport Police emergency responders on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station (Chris Radburn/PA)
British Transport Police emergency responders on the platform by the train at Huntingdon station (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Wire)

Counter-terrorism police are involved in an investigation into a mass stabbing on a train which left nine people suffering with life-threatening injuries.

A man with a large knife is believed to have been shot with a Taser by police after going on a bloody rampage on a high speed train after it left Peterborough station in Cambridgeshire.

British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday.

Police said there have been no fatalities so far from the attacks which Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described as “deeply concerning”.

A tenth person suffered non life-threatening injuries.

