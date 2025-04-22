Starmer backtracks on ‘trans women are women’ comment following court ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said a woman is an “adult female” as he appeared to U-turn on his previous stance on trans rights following the Supreme Court’s judgment on the issue.

In his first public comments since the justices’ decision on April 16, the Prime Minister said he is “really pleased” with the clarity that the court’s ruling offers.

In March 2022, before entering No 10, Sir Keir said “a woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view – that is actually the law”.

But asked on Tuesday to repeat his previous statement that “trans women are women”, he said: “I think the Supreme Court has answered that question.”

Asked if that means he does not believe a transgender woman is a woman, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.

“I actually welcome the judgment because I think it gives real clarity.

“It allows those that have got to draw up guidance to be really clear about what that guidance should say.

“So I think it’s important that we see the judgment for what it is.

“It’s a welcome step forward.

“It’s real clarity in an area where we did need clarity, I’m pleased it’s come about.

“We need to move and make sure that we now ensure that all guidance is in the right place according to that judgment.”

Downing Street confirmed the Prime Minister’s U-turn from his earlier position.

Asked if Sir Keir still believed that a transgender woman was a woman, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman.

“That is set out clearly by the court judgment.”

The official would not comment on Sir Keir’s remarks before entering government but said he had been very clear that “a woman is an adult female” and “the court has made that absolutely clear”.

The Supreme Court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Equalities minister Bridget Phillipson said the ruling means transgender women should use male toilets but suggested businesses should ensure “they have appropriate provision in place” for all customers.

That could mean the wider use of unisex facilities in cafes, pubs and restaurants in order to ensure “dignity” for all people.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the court’s ruling was clear that “services should be accessed on the basis of biological sex”, meaning transgender women should usually use male toilets if there is no alternative provision.

“But I know that many businesses, large and small, will ensure that they have appropriate provision in place,” she said.

“For example, many businesses have moved towards unisex provision or separate cubicles that can be used by anyone.”

Ms Phillipson added: “There are important questions around, for example, the use of toilets, around the use of changing facilities, but there are also profound questions that I think are even more important about, for example, hospital provision, rape crisis centres, women’s refuges, where you are talking about people often being in that provision on an accommodation basis for an extended period of time.

“And I think it is important, and welcome that the Supreme Court have put beyond doubt, that providers can make sure that is done on the basis of biological sex.”

Pushed on which toilet a transgender woman should use in a pub, she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We don’t routinely police toilets and it’s for businesses, including pubs, to decide how they run their premises.

“But I would hope that that business would make sure that there is a safe and appropriate place for all people to use, including trans people, who do deserve dignity and respect, let’s be clear.”

The Mail on Sunday reported that ministers Sir Chris Bryant and Dame Angela Eagle were part of a WhatsApp group expressing concerns about the impact of the ruling and the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) response.

But Ms Phillipson said: “I speak for the Government on this matter and I can be crystal clear with you that we welcome the ruling.

“We will make sure that the EHRC work with us to bring forward guidance to address those areas where, through both the guidance and the statutory code of practice, providers have further clarity that is needed.”

Ms Phillipson also condemned the “completely unacceptable” scenes at protests following the Supreme Court ruling.

Seven statues around Parliament Square in Westminster were daubed with graffiti during a trans rights protest on Saturday.

Ms Phillipson said: “What we have seen in recent days, where it comes to defacing of statues, some pretty terrible placards that have been displayed in protests around the country, it really is just completely unacceptable.”