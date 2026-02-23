Australian PM says he would back removal of Andrew from line of succession
Anthony Albanese wrote to Sir Keir Starmer following the former prince’s arrest on Thursday.
The Australian prime minister has written to Sir Keir Starmer to say his government would back “any proposal” to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession.
The former prince was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office after being accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
In his statement to Prime Minister Sir Keir, Anthony Albanese said Andrew was facing “grave allegations”, adding: “Australians take them seriously.”
Andrew spent 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday while officers searched his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk before he was released under investigation.
