Royal news – live: Kate Middleton makes surprise emotional return as Prince Harry reveals unexpected nickname
William and Kate met Liz and her family after the ceremony on Wednesday
The Princess of Wales has continued her return to duty by meeting an aspiring teenage photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer at Windsor Castle.
Photographs of the meeting show Kate, 42, who recently finished chemotherapy, hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate after she was invited to photograph the investitures on Wednesday.
Kate and Prince William later said on social media: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.
“A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in southern Africa for another solo trip without Meghan Markle after a brief visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.
While there, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho referred to the duke as “Mohale, the warrior” – Mohale being the name of the younger brother of the small country’s founder, who was a warrior.
“He is now my younger brother, Mohale, the warrior,” the prince said before revealing that he gave Harry the name when he first visited Lesotho during his gap year in 2003.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, is continuing his charity work with Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.
Princess of Wales meets fellow cancer sufferer as return to duty continues
The Princess of Wales yesterday met with an inspiring teenager battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer as she continues her return to duty.
Kate, 42, announced last month that she had completed chemotherapy for her own undisclosed form of cancer.
A picture of the princess hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate after she was invited to photograph the investitures at Windsor Castle was later posted to social media.
Kate and Prince William wrote: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both.
“Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C”
A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. ❤️ W&C pic.twitter.com/VARhrbCvkv— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2024
Prince Harry described as a ‘warrior’ by fellow royal
Prince Harry was described as a “warrior” by fellow royal Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
The pair co-founded the charity Sentebale in 2006, which helps children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS diagnosis.
They reunited last night for a bonfire in Lesotho where they reflected upon the charity’s progress in recent years, and Prince Seeiso, 58, described the duke as “my younger brother Mohale, the warrior”.
Harry, who recently turned 40, said: “We’re hitting the targets, not just Sentebale but in general all of the departments are, and it’s making a massive difference, and it is this surge of energy and optimism and the voice of young people, ranging from six to 25.
“And the biggest difference, of which really needs more work, the biggest difference is when people from the top start listening.”
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?

These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent's virtual event on the future of the royal family.

Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
The reason why Prince Harry will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK
Prince Harry explained earlier this year why he will not bring his wife Meghan Markle back to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex made a flying visit to his home country for the WellChild Awards this week before immediately jetting off to Southern Africa for another solo charitable engagement.
Speaking to ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, he said that he has genuine concerns for his wife’s safety in the UK because of negative tabloid stories.
“All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.”
King given a Samoan dancing lesson
The King has been given a Samoan dancing lesson ahead of his trip to the Pacific nation – and was dubbed a man with “moves”.
Charles did not need to be asked twice when a guest at his Commonwealth reception, celebrating achievements of people from the “family of nations”, asked him to dance.
Freddy Tuilagi, 53, the eldest brother of the famous rugby-playing siblings, choreographed the King’s performance, holding out his arms across his chest and fluttering them, which Charles copied.
The King smiled as he moved and was watched by the Queen, and at one point Mr Tuilagi, an honorary consul with the Samoan High Commission, gave Charles a ceremonial fly swat, which was hung over his shoulder.
Mr Tuilagi said after the performance: “I told King I’m going to dance for you, when you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance.”
Asked to critique the King’s performance, he replied: “Good – he’s got the moves.”
Charles and Camilla hosted the St James’ Palace event ahead of their forthcoming trip to Australia and Samoa later his month, with the Pacific nation the setting for a major gathering of Commonwealth leaders.
Kate hugs teenager with life-limiting cancer
The Prince and Princess of Wales have met an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.
Kate was pictured hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate, after the teenager and her family attended the ceremony on Wednesday.
The princess has recently completed her chemotherapy treatment following her own cancer diagnosis.
Liz described being “over the moon” after meeting the prince and princess at the castle.
“Such lovely, genuine and kind people, I’m over the moon that my family and I had this experience,” she wrote on social media.
The teenager began a photography bucket list appeal after being diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour in January.
Her mum, Vicky Roboyna, said in June doctors have told her daughter she has between six months and three years to live.
Prince Harry praised for affinity with children
The Duke of Sussex has been praised for the clear affinity he showed with children at the WellChild Awards.
In one adorable moment, Harry, 40, burst into laughter as a young boy grabbed his beard.
Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: “His chats with the children show Harry perhaps at his best, fully immersed in the conversations with the children, leaning forward onto his legs to get to their height and show very active listening skills that will make them feel totally relaxed and important.”
Prince Harry bursts out laughing as young boy grabs his beard at charity event
Prince Harry burst into laughter when a young boy grabbed his beard at the WellChild charity event. The Duke of Sussex met with children, teenagers, and their parents at the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday (30 September). In a rare royal event in the UK honouring the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions, Harry had conversations with children and their families, joking with them and answering questions. Seven-year-old Noah Nicholson, from Grimsby, who has complex medical conditions, met with Harry and proceeded to grab his bead and cheeks in a touching moment.
King Charles and Queen Camilla to host Commonwealth reception
King Charles and Queen Camilla will host a reception for select guests from across the Commonwealth, it has been revealed.
With a guest list reported to be 300 strong, the event will take place at St James’s Palace at an unspecified date.
Singer Grace Jones, dancer Motsi Mabuse, and rugby player Theo McFarland are all expected to be in attendance as the achievements of those in the Commonwealth are celebrated.
Princess Anne meets with Gurkha personnel
The Princess Royal has continued with her busy schedule by meeting with Gurkha personnel and their families this week.
Princess Anne, 73, was forced to take a step back from her duties earlier this year after reportedly being kicked by a horse.
The Brigade of Gurkhas are said to be some of the best soldiers in the British Army.
🤝 This week The Princess Royal met Gurkha personnel and their families during a visit to Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire. pic.twitter.com/XwCmcHis3d— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 1, 2024
Prince Harry did not appear to meet family on flying UK visit
The Duke of Sussex appears to have not met any of his immediate family on his flying visit to the UK this week.
Harry, 40, attended the WellChild Awards in London on Monday night, which was held in a hotel around a 15-minute walk from Kensington Palace.
It is not known exactly when he last saw his brother, Prince William, but he is believed to have last since King Charles for a reported 45 minutes following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.
Harry is a patron of the WellChild Awards – an event that celebrates the achievements of seriously ill young people in the UK and their carers.
