The Princess of Wales has continued her return to duty by meeting an aspiring teenage photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer at Windsor Castle.

Photographs of the meeting show Kate, 42, who recently finished chemotherapy, hugging Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate after she was invited to photograph the investitures on Wednesday.

Kate and Prince William later said on social media: “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.

“A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is in southern Africa for another solo trip without Meghan Markle after a brief visit to the UK for the WellChild Awards.

While there, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho referred to the duke as “Mohale, the warrior” – Mohale being the name of the younger brother of the small country’s founder, who was a warrior.

“He is now my younger brother, Mohale, the warrior,” the prince said before revealing that he gave Harry the name when he first visited Lesotho during his gap year in 2003.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, is continuing his charity work with Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV.