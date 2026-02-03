Kate Nash tells MPs: I sell pictures of my bum on the internet to fund my tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Musician Kate Nash has told MPs she has to “sell pictures of my bum on the internet” to be able to fund her tour.

The Foundations singer was giving evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee on how post-Brexit rules are affecting performing arts touring and working in the EU.

Nash told MPs she lost £26,000 on her last tour of Europe and £13,000 on her last tour of the UK because of rising costs.

She revealed she had to lay off a crew member just before Christmas, which she felt guilty about, adding: “I was doing everything I could do to cut costs, which I really hate doing as an employer.”

She told MPs: “We are at risk of losing our reputation and pride in our culture, which will have a knock-on effect on the UK economy.

“The more we limit artists, the more we limit UK culture on a global scale.”

Nash warned MPs that only the wealthy would be able to afford to tour if the issue is not addressed.

She added: “Having been an artist for 20 years, having the success I do, the fanbase I do, selling thousands of tickets and having millions of streams – I’m within my rights to protect that integrity.

“I think music should not be exclusive, it’s for all, and it becomes an issue of class, it becomes an issue of race, gender and sexuality and identity, because the doors are closing on who can choose to take that kind of risk.

“That is really real – if a new artist doesn’t have disposable income I don’t understand how they would be able to do shows in the UK, let alone in Europe.

“I think there is a pipeline we are not thinking through about the future of UK music and how we are seen culturally around the world.”

Nash said despite her success, she can only fund her tours because of her OnlyFans account.

She told MPs: “Now the only reason it is possible for me to do it is because I sell pictures of my bum on the internet.

“I started an OnlyFans account during my last touring cycle to get some attention on the issue, which it did,

“Myself and a lot of artists are sick of screaming into the void on how difficult it is.”