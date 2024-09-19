✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK at the end of September for the WellChild Awards without Meghan Markle.

The Times reports that the duke is believed to be making the brief visit to his home country without his wife and children.

This comes after he recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan to the UK because he fears “a knife or acid attack”.

Harry will attend the London-based event in his capacity as patron for the charity, which provides support to seriously ill British children and young people.

It is believed that he will not meet with King Charles while in the UK, as the monarch has an engagement in Scotland at the time.

This comes as the Sussexes launch a campaign encouraging people in the US to use their right to vote ahead of the presidential election.

The campaign has so far seen Harry and Meghan write personalised letters to unregistered voters.

A statement on the Archewell Foundation’s website read: “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.”

It added: “We aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.”