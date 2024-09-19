Royal news live: Harry to return to UK for awards without Meghan as they launch US election voting campaign
The Princess of Wales has completed her first work engagement of the year
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK at the end of September for the WellChild Awards without Meghan Markle.
The Times reports that the duke is believed to be making the brief visit to his home country without his wife and children.
This comes after he recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan to the UK because he fears “a knife or acid attack”.
Harry will attend the London-based event in his capacity as patron for the charity, which provides support to seriously ill British children and young people.
It is believed that he will not meet with King Charles while in the UK, as the monarch has an engagement in Scotland at the time.
This comes as the Sussexes launch a campaign encouraging people in the US to use their right to vote ahead of the presidential election.
The campaign has so far seen Harry and Meghan write personalised letters to unregistered voters.
A statement on the Archewell Foundation’s website read: “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.”
It added: “We aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.”
Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to see King Charles on UK visit
The Duke of Sussex is unlikely to see his father King Charles when he travels to the UK at the end of the month for the WellChild Awards.
The monarch has a prior engagement in Scotland marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish parliament on 28 September and is believed to be spending an additional few days in the country.
Harry’s event, which he is attending in his capacity as patron, is taking place on 30 September.
The father and son have not seen each other since February, when Harry flew to the UK following the announcement of the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. They met for a reported 45 minutes.
Prince William writes foreword for new book
Prince William has paid tribute to the “legend of rugby league” Rob Burrow in a foreword to a new memoir penned by his wife Lindsey.
The sporting star, 41, passed away from motor neurone disease (MND) in June after spending the past two years raising awareness of the devastating illness.
A promotional statement about the book read: “Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up explores the deepest reserves of resilience, personal sacrifice and hope that Lindsey Burrow exhibited on a daily basis when her family’s life was upended by the terminal MND diagnosis.
“Juggling her day job for the NHS as a physiotherapist, with round-the-clock care for Rob, who couldn’t move or talk, and could only eat with Lindsey’s assistance, she simultaneously raised her brilliant young family and helped to raise awareness for MND.”
Royal family thanks well-wishers for 100,000 letters
The royal family have thanked well-wishers who have sent them over 100,000 letters to Buckingham Palace alone in the past year.
In a post shared to Twitter/X, it was revealed that the messages came from all over the world.
“Thank you to everyone who has written to the Royal Family in the past year,” the post read. “To find out more about our Correspondence Team, visit http://Royal.uk.”
Prince Harry ‘honoured’ to attend UK event this month
The Duke of Sussex has said he is honoured to attend the 2024 Wellchild Awards in London later this month.
Harry, who turned 40 on Sunday (15 September), will attend in his capacity as a patron of the charity, which supports seriously ill British children and young people.
He said in a statement: “I am once again honoured to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs.
“These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognise such extraordinary individuals.”
The MailOnline reports that Harry will give a speech at the event and present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle encourage people to vote in the US election
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have encouraged people to vote in the upcoming American election.
Making yesterday’s National Voter Registration Day, they released a joint statement on the Archewell Foundation’s website, explaining that they had written letters to unregistered votes encouraging them to make their voices heard.
It read: “In honour of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities.
“Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalised letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.”
The former working royals added: “Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities.
“At The Archewell Foundation, we recognise that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.
“Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future.”
The couple moved to California in 2020 after stepping down from their previous roles in the British royal family.
New Prince Andrew drama to air tomorrow
A new drama series based on the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew’s 2019 Newsnight interview will be released on Amazon Prime tomorrow (19 September).
The three-part series, A Royal Scandal, will bring to life the events leading up to the interview that ultimately forced the Duke of York to step down as a working member of the royal family.
Watch the trailer below:
King Charles ‘relieved’ that new edition of Spare is not updated
King Charles is reportedly “relieved” that Prince Harry made the decision not to update Spare in light of its impending paperback release.
The bombshell memoir, which was first released last January, featured several shocking revelations about the royal family, including the claim that Prince William attacked Harry during an argument about Meghan Markle.
Vanity Fair reported the insider claim, adding: “They do speak on the phone. Charles wants to know what’s going on in Harry’s life and hear about the children, but he’s guarded because Harry has breached the trust between them on a number of occasions. Charles needs to know their private conversations remain just that. Private.”
Meghan Markle ‘genuinely happy’ after Kate’s positive health update
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be “genuinely relieved” that the Princess of Wales has completed her cancer treatment.
Speaking to Closer magazine, an insider said that the Sussexes have “complicated” feelings about the Wales family video released to announce the happy news last week.
“There’s still an element of guilt that she and Harry are grappling with. They both have regrets over going so public with their complaints about the family and Kate in particular,” the source said.
“When they spoke out, Meghan felt they had no other choice, but now that time has passed and those heightened feelings have cooled off, she realises things could have been handled more discreetly. It’s not something she likes to dwell on, but of course, watching Kate’s video brought it all to the surface.”
King Charles ‘will have spoken to Prince Harry on his birthday'
An insider has claimed that King Charles will have spoken to Prince Harry on his 40th birthday, despite ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family.
The revelation comes after the royals posted an unexpected birthday message for the duke on Sunday, which was shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
As reported by Vanity Fair, a source said: “It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday.
“After all, it is his son, and whatever has happened, Charles loves Harry unconditionally as any parent does, and Sunday was an important day.”
Harry is reported to have marked the occasion in a low-key manner with his family in California and is set to further celebrate on a weekend getaway with friends.
Prince Harry to return to UK later this month
The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK at the end of September in his capacity as patron of the charity WellChild.
Harry, 40, will attend the charity’s awards in London on 30 September. WellChild provides support to seriously ill children and young people in the UK.
It is not known whether the duke will be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle.
