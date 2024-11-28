Teenage photographer Liz Hatton who inspired Princess Kate dies aged 17

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A young photographer who was pictured embracing the Princess of Wales while battling a rare form of cancer has died, her mother has announced.

Liz Hatton, 17, from Harrogate, was hugged by Kate at Windsor Castle in October on being invited to take pictures of the Prince of Wales at an investiture.

The princess, who was treated for cancer this year, said she felt inspired by the teenager who continued her love for photography while battling an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour

Liz’s photography bucket list appeal - launched in January when she was given six months to three years to live - caught the public attention, with her embrace with Kate sending it viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, her mother Vicky Robayna paid tribute to her “incredible daughter” and the kindness, empathy and courage she showed, saying “she flew high until the end”.

She said her daughter died in the early hours of Wednesday at her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

open image in gallery Liz Hatton alongside press photographers during the UK premiere of Venom: The Last Dance ( Getty Images )

Ms Robayna said X: “Our incredible daughter Liz died in the early hours of this morning. She remained determined to the last.

“Even yesterday, she was still making plans. We are so very proud of the kindness, empathy and courage she has shown in the last year.

“She was not only a phenomenal photographer, she was the best human and the most wonderful daughter and big sister we could ever have asked for.

“No-one could have fought harder for life than she did. There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill.”

open image in gallery Liz at her a photography exhibition she held last week ( Getty Images )

Ms Robayna offered her thanks to those who helped the teenager fulfil her dreams in her final months and those who liked and supported her work, adding: “You ensured Liz’s last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end.”

Vicky has set up a fundraising page to raise £100,000 to fund research into Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour, which has no charity specialising in the disease in the UK.

Kate, who herself was treated for cancer this year, and William, in a personal message earlier in the autumn, described Liz as a “talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both”.

open image in gallery Liz Hatton with her mother Vicky Robayna, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo just a week before she died ( Getty Images )

Liz was joined at the Windsor Castle investiture by her mother, stepfather Aaron and brother Mateo.

As part of her bucket list, she went on to photograph comedian Michael McIntyre, circus performers, the Royal Ballet, models from the Storm Model Agency, the London Air Ambulances from a helipad, hotel doormen, the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards. She joined acclaimed British photographer Rankin to lead a fashion shoot.

Additional reporting by PA