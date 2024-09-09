✕ Close The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year

The Princess of Wales has completed her cancer treatment and will ‘undertake light engagements’ until the end of the year.

Kate, 42, appeared in a deeply personal video with her family to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.

Her heartfelt message about her cancer journey is spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.

She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as “incredibly tough for us as a family” and how the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything.”

The princess revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after having been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer earlier this year.

Kate has stayed largely out of the public eye since her diagnosis, having only been seen at official engagements twice since January.

The mother-of-three attended Trooping the Colour in June and presented the Wimbledon men’s trophy in July and it is now understood she will return to work this autumn.