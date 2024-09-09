Kate Middleton cancer latest: Palace announce her return to duty after princess completes treatment
The Princess of Wales has been largely absent from public life this year
The Princess of Wales has completed her cancer treatment and will ‘undertake light engagements’ until the end of the year.
Kate, 42, appeared in a deeply personal video with her family to confirm she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.
Her heartfelt message about her cancer journey is spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.
She describes the past nine months since her serious health issues began as “incredibly tough for us as a family” and how the “cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone”, with the experience giving her a “new perspective on everything.”
The princess revealed she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after having been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer earlier this year.
Kate has stayed largely out of the public eye since her diagnosis, having only been seen at official engagements twice since January.
The mother-of-three attended Trooping the Colour in June and presented the Wimbledon men’s trophy in July and it is now understood she will return to work this autumn.
Kate to return to royal duties
‘Out of darkness, can come light’: Kate’s full statement
“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment.
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.
The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.
With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.
This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.
Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.
I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.
Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.
William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.
To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”
In pictures: Kate and William cuddle in moving video message
Watch Kate’s full video message as she completes cancer treatment
Meghan Markle’s ‘chapter of joy’ on anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Meghan Markle attended a bookshop event with her friend Oprah Winfrey on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death (8 September).
Oprah’s book club event took place at Godmothers bookstore, in Summerland, California, while other members of the royal family marked the second anniversary of the late queen’s passing.
As reported by the Sun, the Duchess of Sussex said: “I’m looking at this time as my chapter of joy.”
She added: “The more you are able to look at your life and really, truly recognise and be able to be grateful for your life – you have to be grateful for all aspects of it.”
King Charles’s second year on the throne marked with 41 gun saltue
The second anniversary of King Charles’s ascension to the throne has been marked today with a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September, 2022, at the age of 96.
The Band of the Welsh Guards also marked the occasion with music.
Late Queen Elizabeth II would have been ‘proud’ of King Charles
The late Queen Elizabeth II would have been “extremely proud” of how King Charles’s has handled the many challenges he has faced in his reign so far.
These include several health problems within the royal family, including his own cancer diagnosis, as well as ongoing tensions with his youngest son, Prince Harry, who he last saw in February.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! magazine: “The Queen always had that ‘keep calm and carry on’ work ethic, and we’ve really seen that continue with the King.
“He has kept going, and you get the impression he’s been doing as much as he physically can. I wonder if his doctors might privately be a bit annoyed that he hasn’t rested as much as he could have.”
Queen Elizabeth predicted big changes in monarchy before death
The late Queen Elizabeth II appears to have predicted the many changes that the monarchy would undergo after her death.
This year, in particular, has put King Charles’s vision for a comparatively slimmed-down monarchy to the test as the family battles several health problems, including his own cancer diagnosis.
As reported by the Express, the late monarch said four months before her death: “I have lived long enough to know things never remain quite the same for very long. Events and situations change with startling speed.”
Yesterday marked the second anniversary of the queen’s passing.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘sitting on goldmine'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “sitting on a goldmine” if Meghan decides to write a memoir, it has been claimed.
This comes ahead of the paperback release of the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell 2023 memoir Spare, which is said to have bagged him a $20m advance.
But royal expert Tom Bower said that should the duchess write her own account, it would destroy any hopes of a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royal family.
He told Talk TV: “The only thing she has got left – and I think that is her potential gold mine – is her autobiography.”
Mr Bower added: “She has a very, very vivid imagination and she’ll be able to spell out an amazing story... to increase her income.”
The duchess currently has no known plans to write an autobiography.
