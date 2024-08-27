Royal news live: Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance as Harry and Meghan ‘desperate’ for peace talks
Kate’s trip to Scotland has been described as a ‘positive’ amid her health troubles
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in Scotland as she continues her treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.
Kate, 42, has made just two official appearances this year but was photographed attending church with Prince William on Saturday (25 August).
The princess rode in the passenger seat as her husband drove her to Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral Castle.
Royal author Phil Dampier has described her summer break in Aberdeenshire as a “positive” step in her recovery, according to Fabulous magazine.
This comes amid reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “desperate” to have peace talks with the royal family.
The Sussex’s relationship with the royals has deteriorated since they stepped down as working members of the family in 2020.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.”
It is believed that the relationship deteriorated as a result of Harry and Meghan’s decision to give several tell-all interviews about their time as working royals.
Meghan Markle ‘struggling to find a CEO’ for new lifestyle brand
The Duchess of Sussex is “struggling to find a CEO” for her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, an insider has claimed.
This comes after Meghan, 43, teased products from the brand with a social media soft launch, showcasing jams and dog biscuits.
The insider claimed that the official launch of American Riviera Orchard is being held up by Meghan and Harry’s ongoing struggle to keep staff.
“The numbers don’t lie and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story,” a source told Closer magazine.
“It’s unprecedented, even for a startup.
“The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they’re very demanding and difficult to work for and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”
Religious leaders advise King Charles to ‘open truce’ with Prince Harry
King Charles has reportedly been encouraged to reconcile with Prince Harry by religious leaders.
Sources told the Mail on Sunday that the monarch has received “spiritual nourishment” as he comes to terms with a tumultuous few years.
The king’s relationship with his youngest son has deteriorated since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020. The pair have not seen each other since February.
“Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role,” the source said.
They added: “[Charles] has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.
“He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign.”
Royal family want to ‘keep Harry out of mind'
The royal family are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral, and the absence of the Sussexes has not gone unnoticed.
While Harry and Meghan were reportedly not invited to the estate, it is unlikely that they would have accepted an invitation after Harry recently said he believes the UK is too dangerous for his wife to visit.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “The last time Harry was at Balmoral Castle was in September 2022, when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, died there.
“His absence from Balmoral this summer is just one more sign that the royal family – Kate included – prefer to have Harry out of sight and out of mind for the time being.”
Harry did not see any of his immediate family on his most recent trip to the UK in May. He last saw his father, King Charles, in February.
Meghan Markle ‘rules out’ staying with royal family on UK return
The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly ruled out staying with the royal family if she returns to the UK.
Meghan, 43, has not spent any time in the country she once called home since the late Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.
Royal expert Tom Quinn explained that a return now would be dependent on two factors for the former Suits star.
“Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential,” Quinn told The Mirror.
“Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband’s relatives.”
This comes after Prince Harry recently said that he will not bring his wife to the UK because he fears “an acid or knife attack” fuelled by negative tabloid stories.
Prince Harry confirms he will not be adding to ‘Spare'
The Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he will not be adding any additional material to the paperback edition of his bombshell memoir Spare.
First released in January of last year, it is set to be released in paperback in October, prompting speculation that it could feature additional updates.
But publisher Penguin Random House, who revealed the book will be translated into 16 languages, said there will be no new material.
Since the first release of Spare, there have been several key events in the royal family, including King Charles’s coronation and the King and Princess of Wales’s respective cancer diagnoses.
Kate wants Harry and William to ‘kiss and make up'
The Princess of Wales, who was once close to Prince Harry, reportedly wants Prince William to reconcile with his estranged brother.
During what has been a difficult year for the royal family, an expert has speculated that peace between the warring brothers would be one less “cloud” for them to deal with.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Kate was close to Harry, true. They had a special bond. They shared the same goofy sense of humour and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had.
“Of course, Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the royal family’s head.”
This comes amid reports that Harry and William’s relationship has now deteriorated to the point where William does not want his younger brother to attend his coronation.
Princess of Wales makes surprise appearance in Scotland
The Princess of Wales has made a surprise appearance in Scotland as the Wales family continues their summer break at Balmoral.
Kate, 42, was photographed in the passenger seat as Prince William drove the couple to a church near the Aberdeenshire estate on Saturday (25 August).
The trip to Scotland has been described as a “positive” step in her recovery from an undisclosed form of cancer.
Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous magazine: “The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step.”
The princess has been largely out of the public eye this year amid her health troubles.
Harry and Meghan ‘desperate’ to heal royal rift
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly “desperate” to begin peace talks to heal their rift with the royal family.
The claim comes in the wake of their second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia.
Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has steadily deteriorated since they stepped down as working members in 2020.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “It seems quite clear that they are desperate to start healing the rift.”
However, it has been claimed that the royals are reluctant to engage with the couple because of the number of tell-all interviews they have given to the press.
A source told The Sunday Times: “The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two.”
Donald Trump hits back at claims the Queen called him ‘rude’
Donald Trump has vigorously denied claims which emerged in a new biography of Queen Elizabeth II that she found him to be “rude”.
Upcoming biography ‘A Voyage Around the Queen,’ by Craig Brown alleged that she found him to be “very rude”.
But Trump has hit back, accusing the author of being a “sleazebag” and claiming that he “was her favorite president”, according to the Daily Mail.
The presidential hopeful sais the claims were “totally false”, adding: “I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me and I liked her.”
In an extract from the biography published by the Daily Mail, Brown also claimed that the Queen believed Trump “must have some sort of arrangement” with Melania, as the only explicable reason for why she would marry him.
Prince William “adamant” that Harry will never be welcomed back into the Firm, expert says
Former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole has said there will be “no softening” of William’s approach to Harry, who has done “the unthinkable”.
“What [men] cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with,” Mr Cole told GB News America.
“Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticised. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate.
“Even when her cancer was diagnosed and she announced it herself. The message they sent was sort of a mealy-mouthed thing.”
When Kate’s illness was revealed to the public, the Sussexes released a message which read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they can do so privately and in peace.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments