Royal news live: Kate spotted in public for first time since chemotherapy as Harry arrives in New York alone
The Princess of Wales will be undertaking light duties for the remainder of the year
The Princess of Wales has been photographed in public for the first time since announcing that she has completed chemotherapy.
Kate, 42, was seen being driven to church on Sunday by Prince William on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
In a poignant video announcing the end of her treatment, the princess said she would be returning to light duty until the end of the year.
Expected engagements include the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall and the princess’s annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has arrived in New York alone for a series of engagements to promote his philanthropic projects.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, attended a high-profile, glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation over the weekend in aid of survivors of childhood violence.
Other notable attendees included Queen Mathilde of Belgium, but Meghan Markle was absent.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.”
Harry showed ‘possible signs of struggling’ at New York event
It has been speculated that the Duke of Sussex showed “possible signs of struggling” at a glittering event hosted by the World Health Organisation in New York.
Harry, 40, is currently visiting the city to promote his philanthropic projects without Meghan Markle.
Body language expert Judi James told FEMAIL of his interaction with Queen Mathilde of Belgium: “As Harry and Mathilde walk in a group, it’s Harry who seems to be walking behind to emphasise the fact that he’s no longer the only royal in the room in New York.
“His facial expression appears to have fallen into the ‘haunted’ look that is sadly a signature signal for Harry when he’s not being upbeat and animated.”
Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge ‘alternative’ ruled out by Fergie
An alternative home for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has now been ruled out after the Duchess of York put a lavish London property she owns on the market for £16,000 a month.
The couple are now facing increasing pressure from King Charles to vacate the lavish Royal Lodge, with the monarch removing the security he was privately funding for the 30-room mansion at the end of October.
A source said of the London townhouse, worth a reported £4.25m: “Relocating to a luxury townhouse is a move that most people could only dream of, and it would save the Yorks £200,000 per year – it’s a no-brainer.
They added to the Daily Mail: “It’s time for the Yorks to be independent, they’ve got a long-term lease with the Crown Estate and if they can pay their fully independent means to live at Royal Lodge, they’re very welcome to, but they need the right security for a building of that size.
“If they can find the money that’s great, but if they can’t then a smaller property would be much less expensive.”
King Charles ‘really disappointed’ after birthday phone call with Prince Harry
King Charles was reportedly left “really disappointed” after phoning Prince Harry to wish him a happy 40th birthday earlier this month.
Royal expert Rebecca English said that while the monarch is pained by Harry’s ongoing enstrangement with his family, he will always be open to putting the situation right.
But she admitted the recent call could have opened old wounds from last year, when Harry called his father on his own birthday and had Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet sing to him.
She told Palace Confidential: “Charles is angry and he is hurt, but he is still his son at the end of the day, which is why it’s always been said as much as he is keeping distance at the moment, he will never entirely shut that door to him.
“One thing I did find out is how really disappointed the King was back in November when Harry did call him to wish him not just a happy 75th birthday but also his children did a little video singing happy birthday to the grandpa they barely even see.”
She added: “Within hours of that happening that was leaked from the Sussex side to favoured media and that really crossed the line in the sand for the Royal Family because so very little of their lives is genuinely private.
“So much is lived in public or even surrounded by staff watching everything they do. So private conversations, particularly private phone calls are really considered just that.”
Harry’s US visa application should remain private, judge rules
The Duke of Sussex’s US visa application should remain private despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir, a judge has ruled.
Harry’s reference to taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his book Spare prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank to question why he was allowed into the US in 2020.
In his ruling seen in court documents on Monday, US judge Carl Nichols said “the public does not have a strong interest in disclosure of the duke’s immigration records”.
His judgment added: “Like any foreign national, the duke has a legitimate privacy interest in his immigration status.”
The Middletons ‘go through things together'
James Middleton has shared some insight into how the Princess of Wales has been supported by her family during her cancer battle.
The princess announced her diagnosis in March after taking a step back from her duties, but earlier this month, she announced that she had completed chemotherapy and would be returning to work.
Ahead of the publication of his new memoir, Meet Ella, James, 37, told Hello! magazine: “We are certainly a close family that goes through things together.
“That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it’s something that her [Catherine’s] family and our family are doing too.”
Watch live: Harry follows in Diana’s footsteps and attends landmine charity event in New York
Watch live as Prince Harry follows in his mother Diana’s footsteps to attend a landmine charity event in New York on Monday (23 September).
The Duke of Sussex will take to the stage at an event hosted by the HALO Trust, a charity that works to clear landmines and other explosive devices left behind by conflicts.
The charity gained international prominence in 1997 after Harry’s mother, Princess Diana walked through an active minefield in Angola.
Lucy Leeson reports:
Watch: Harry follows in Diana’s footsteps and attends New York landmine charity event
Watch live as Prince Harry follows in his mother Diana’s footsteps to attend a landmine charity event in New York on Monday (23 September).
Prince Harry speaks about mental health at The Diana Awards
The Duke of Sussex is today opening up the conversation about mental health at The Diana Awards.
Set up in honour of the late princess, the charity recongises young people who have made significant contributions to improve the lives of others.
You can listen to the duke’s speech below:
Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients
Watch live as the Duke of Sussex discusses mental health as he makes a speech as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Monday, 23 September.
Prince William ‘protected’ Kate Middleton’s family from public scrutiny
The Prince of Wales is said to have protected the Middletons from the public scrutiny generated by his relationship with Kate.
Speaking ahead of the publication of his mental health memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James Middleton told the Sunday Times that he found the level of press interest in his family “shocking”.
“William was a fantastic support for us as a family,” he said. “He did everything he could to protect us from the intense interest, not just in Catherine, but also her immediate family.
“But at that time I was already in a vulnerable state of mind and it was an added pressure.”
Princess Anne attends engagements in the Netherlands
Princes Anne attended a series of engagements in the Netherlands over the weekend.
The Princess Royal, 73, is widely considered to be one of the hardest working members of the royal family, but she was forced to take a temporary step back from her duties earlier this summer after being kicked by a horse.
A post on the official royal family Twitter/X account read: “This weekend, The Princess Royal attended events in the Netherlands to commemorate the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Arnhem.
“At the Arnhem Oosterbeek War Cemetery, The Princess joined veterans, Armed Forces personnel and the public in remembrance, placing a wreath at the Cross of Sacrifice.”
Prince Harry arrives in New York for solo trip
The Duke of Sussex has arrived in New York for a series of philanthropic engagements.
Harry, 40, began his visit at a glitzy dinner hosted by the World Health Organisation in aid of childhood violence survivors, which aimed to raise awareness of the impact this can have on mental health.
Royal expert Phil Dampier told The Sun: “It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now. They are living more separate lives as it looks like Harry is trying to carve out what exactly his future is.
“I suspect Harry has been feeling very much like a spare part.
“He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him [in the UK].”
