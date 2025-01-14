Kate Middleton’s cancer timeline: From diagnosis after secret surgery to remission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales is making a steady return to royal duties following what has been one of the most tumultuous years of her life.

In March, Kate confirmed she had been diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer. What followed was a nine-month battle as she underwent “preventative chemotherapy”. She endured intense online speculation in the weeks leading up to the public announcement and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since.

Her diagnosis came in the same year as the King was also diagnosed with cancer. Her husband Prince William has spoken candidly about the royal family’s major health scares, saying 2024 has “probably been the hardest year in my life” and a “dreadful” experience.

The princess made appearances at both the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday and the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

She confirmed on Tuesday 14 January that she is officially in remission for cancer, on the same day that she made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated.

This is a full timeline of Kate’s health journey since January 2024.

16 January, Tuesday

The Princess’s saga begins in January when she is secretly admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales made what was to be her last public appearance for almost half a year on Christmas Day, 2023. ( AFP via Getty Images )

17 January, Wednesday

Kensington Palace reveals that the princess has had “planned abdominal surgery” and estimates that she will spend the next 10 to 14 days in hospital.

It is said that she will be stepping back from her duties until Easter to recover. The Prince of Wales also steps back from his work to support his wife and young children.

The princess is said to be “doing well” in the immediate aftermath of the operation. Specifics about the nature of the operation were, and remain, private.

18 January, Thursday

Prince William is photographed leaving The London Clinic after visiting his wife.

open image in gallery William drives away from The London Clinic. ( PA Archive )

26 January, Friday

The princess is visited by King Charles when he is also treated at The London Clinic for an enlarged prostate.

29 January, Monday

The princess is discharged.

5 February, Monday

Prince William returns to duty.

Buckingham Palace announces that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. The Palace clarifies that while undisclosed in its form, the monarch does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was found during his prostate procedure.

The king steps back from his public-facing duties as he begins his treatment.

7 February, Wednesday

The Prince of Wales thanks well-wishers for their support amid the family’s health troubles. At this point, it is believed that the Princess of Wales is merely recovering from her abdominal surgery.

4 March, Monday

The princess is photographed by paparazzi for the first time since her operation. She is being driven near Windsor Castle by her mother, Carole Middleton.

5 March, Tuesday

A claim that the princess would undertake the Colonel’s Review ahead of the Trooping the Colour in June is removed from the army’s website.

10 March, Sunday

Kensington Palace shares a picture of the princess with her three children to celebrate Mother’s Day. It is accompanied by the following message: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”

On the same day, the picture is removed by major photo agencies after it emerges that it has been manipulated.

open image in gallery The picture was removed by major photo agencies after it emerged that it has been manipulated ( Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/PA Wire )

11 March, Monday

The princess personally apologises for the “confusion” caused by the photograph, describing herself as an “amateur photographer” who does occasionally “experiment” with editing.

16 March, Tuesday

A picture of a woman claimed to be the Princess of Wales near a Windsor farm shop is published by The Sun.

19 March, Tuesday

A breach report is filed with the UK privacy and data protection watchdog following claims that a staff member at the London Clinic attempted to access Kate’s private medical information.

22 March, Friday

Kensington Palace releases a video of the princess announcing that she has been diagnosed with cancer. She asks the public for privacy as she begins a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Kate said: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in a poignant video. ( AP )

18 April, Thursday

Prince William returns to work again after a brief Easter break, which he spent with his family. His engagements include a visit to a London food waste charity, Surplus to Supper, in Sunbury-on-Thames and a London youth centre.

10 May, Friday

The Prince of Wales provides a welcome update on his wife’s health and says she is “doing well”.

5 June, Wednesday

A further update is provided by Prince William almost a month later at a D-Day memorial event in Portsmouth, where he tells a member of the public: “She’d love to be here today.”

8 June, Saturday

The princess sends a letter to the Irish Guards and apologises for being unable to make the Colonel’s Review ahead of Trooping the Colour because of her treatment.

13 June, Friday

Kate announces her return to public life at Trooping the Colour and says in a statement that while she is progressing, she is “not out of the woods yet”.

15 June, Saturday

The Princess of Wales makes a welcome return to life at Trooping the Colour, appearing with her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

open image in gallery Kate and Charles with the royal family on the Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour in June. ( PA Wire )

14 July, Saturday

Kate makes a second public appearance, at Wimbledon, and receives a standing ovation. She presents the Men’s Final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

11 August, Sunday

The Prince and Princess of Wales appear in a joint video to congratulate Team GB on their performance at the Paris Olympics.

Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!



Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!



Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇 pic.twitter.com/oCLz7HuuLG — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 11, 2024

25 August, Sunday

The royal family, including the princess, begin their summer break at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland. It is believed that this is the furthest Kate has travelled since her cancer diagnosis.

6 September, Friday

The princess hints at an imminent return to duty and says she is “looking forward” to working with the new chief of the Scouts, Dwayne Fields.

8 September, Sunday

It is reported that the princess could make her next public appearance on Remembrance Sunday and host her annual Christmas carol concert.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in the royal box at Wimbledon 2024. ( PA Wire )

9 September, Monday

Kensington Palace releases a video of the Wales family reflecting on the past nine months, and the princess reveals that she has finally finished her cancer treatment.

She added to others with cancer: “To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.”

10 September, Tuesday

Prince William stresses that his wife still has “a long way to go”, despite the “good news” that she has finished chemotherapy.

17 September, Tuesday

The princess returns to work at Windsor Castle, turning her focus to her Early Years work.

The Court Circular reads: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle.”

The meeting likely concerned the Shaping Us campaign that aims to raise the profile of the importance of early childhood development and the impact it can have later in life.

This marks the princess’s third royal engagement of the year and her first work engagement.

24 September, Tuesday

Kate met aides to begin planning her annual Christmas carol service.

The Princess was mentioned in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle about the event, with aides and members of her Royal Foundation.

The service will be held at Westminster Abbey for the fourth year running and will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

2 October, Wednesday

Kate met and embraced an aspiring photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting the teenager to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

Liz Hatton, the 17-year-old, died the next month.

open image in gallery Photographer Liz Hatton died the next month ( Kensington Palace )

10 October, Thursday

The princess made a surprise visit with William to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims.

The unannounced trip to Merseyside was William and Kate’s first joint official outing since the princess’s course of chemotherapy cancer treatment ended in the summer.

9 November, Saturday

Kate attended the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall alongside the King and her husband, the Prince of Wales.

During the Festival, William and Kate, both wearing poppies, applauded a performance by Sir Tom Jones – who sang I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force – and joined other members of the royal family in standing to clap for Second World War veterans.

10 November, Sunday

The princess appeared at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, London.

She watched the ceremony from the Foreign Office balcony alongside Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in what was the first time she carried out two consecutive days of public official engagements since the start of the year.

Kate appeared emotional as she listened intently during the ceremony, wearing a black coat with three poppies pinned to it.

open image in gallery Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attend the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph in London ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

25 December, Wednesday

Dressed in green, Kate attends the Christmas morning service, smiling as she greets fans as royal family members walk into St Mary Magdalene’s church.

Kate’s Christmas morning appearance in 2023 would mark her last official public appearance before she underwent abdominal surgery, and later announced her cancer diagnosis.

14 January, Tuesday

The princess declares that she is in remission, after making a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital where she was treated.

In a message on social media, Kate said it was a “relief” to be officially in remission, and thanked the staff for her “exceptional” treatment.

“My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything,” the princess said.

It was also announced that Kate would take take on a role as a joint patron at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, alongside current patron William.