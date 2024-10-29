Kate Middleton sends touching letter to actor with cancer

✕ Close King Charles heckled by Australian senator: ‘Give us our land back’

The Princess of Wales sent a touching message to a leading Bollywood actress following her treatment for cancer.

Manisha Koirala, who is in remission from stage four ovarian cancer, received a heartfelt letter from Kate congratulating her on her recovery and return to work.

“I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her,” she said.

Kate, now cancer-free and slowly returning to her royal duties, has not revealed the specific type of cancer she faced, which needed major abdominal surgery.

In a message earlier this year, she acknowledged the complexities and fears associated with the cancer journey.

Meanwhile, Prince William publicly mentioned his brother, Prince Harry, for the first time in eight years.

He shared a poignant childhood memory of their mother, Princess Diana, taking them to visit a homeless shelter, marking a rare moment of reflection on their relationship.

“She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe 10,” he said.