Royal family - news: Update given on King’s health amid hopes for Kate Middleton to have ‘autumn comeback’
The royal family will mark the second anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sunday
The King’s health is “heading in a very positive trajectory”, royal sources have said, as he marks the second anniversary of his accession to the throne.
Charles’, second year as sovereign has been filled with health concerns, having been diagnosed with cancer and dealing with ongoing treatment alongside his royal duties.
The King, 75, will attend a church service to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sunday, and is preparing for a his first major overseas trip to Australia and Samoa in the autumn.
“Health has to remain the number one priority, albeit heading in a very positive trajectory,” the royal source said.
It comes as his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year, is reportedly hoping to make a return to public life in the coming months.
Kate, 42, has made two official public appearances since her diagnosis – attending Trooping the Colour in June and presenting the Wimbledon men’s trophy in July.
According to The Times, it is understood she is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and host her Christmas carol concert.
King to mark anniversary of Queen’s death
The King is to attend church near Balmoral for private prayer and reflection in remembrance of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death.
Charles will head to Crathie Kirk, where the late Queen worshipped, for Sunday morning service, two years on from his accession to the throne.
The King, 75, has been staying on his Aberdeenshire estate in the Highlands, where his mother died peacefully at the age of 96 on September 8 2022.
At Charles’s side will be Queen Camilla, with the pair spending the summer at their haven in Scotland after the challenges of the past nine months.
Kate ‘hoping for autumn comeback'
The Princess of Wales is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and host her Christmas carol concert, according to reports.
Kate, who has undergone months of chemotherapy treatment for cancer, is “potentially” set to join the King on November 10 at the national service in Whitehall in honour of those who died in conflict, The Sunday Times said.
Planning is also said to be under way for her annual televised Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December, if she continues to have “more ‘good days’”, the newspaper revealed.
Kate, 42, has made two official public appearances since her diagnosis – attending Trooping the Colour in June and presenting the Wimbledon men’s trophy in July.
No date has been set for her return to public life, but the princess is understood to be holding more regular meetings as she works from home, having enjoyed the summer with the Prince of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Full story: Sir Ian McKellen says ‘he’s most definitely on Prince Harry’s side’ as he reveals late Queen was ‘rude to me’
Sir Ian McKellen has claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was “quite rude to him” on the occasions they met.
The veteran British actor, 85, was knighted for services to the performing arts in 1991 and had met the Queen at least once when she personally appointed him Companion of Honour (CH) for his services to drama and to equality in 2008.
The Lord Of The Rings actor said he thinks the late monarch was “quite mad at the end” as he described some unpleasant encounters with her.
Ian McKellen: The late Queen was rude to me and I’m on Prince Harry’s side
The Lord Of The Rings actor said he thinks the late Queen was ‘quite mad at the end’
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand refused trademark
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand has hit another alleged stumbling block after being refused a trademark.
While American Riviera Orchard has yet to put any of its products on official sale, several have been teased on social media, including jam and dog biscuits.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) turned down the application as businesses cannot trademark locations, The Telegraphreports.
“American Riviera” is commonly used to refer to Santa Barbra, California, where the former actress lives with her family.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Duchess of Sussex for comment.
Where will the new Queen Elizabeth II memorial be?
How will the anniversary of the Queen’s death be marked?
Sunday marks the second anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Charles is expected to attend church, spending time in private prayers and reflection, on the anniversary, which falls during his summer break on his Aberdeenshire estate in the Scottish Highlands.
The source: “There will be personal thoughts, prayers and reflections.
“I’m sure it will be a very poignant day for all. How could it not be, not least given the year of challenge that the whole family has had?”
Gun salutes are usually fired on Accession Day, but because this year the anniversary falls on a Sunday when salutes traditionally do not take place, the military tribute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery at Hyde Park and The Honourable Artillery Company at the Tower of London has been moved to Monday.
Both regiments taking part were responsible for firing the Death Gun salutes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II two years ago, with almost all of the soldiers and horses taking part playing a part in the Queen’s state funeral and the proclamation of the King.
Late Queen will ‘never be forgotten’, PM pledges ahead of anniversary of death
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to the late Queen’s “enduring legacy of service and devotion to our country” ahead of the second anniversary of her death, saying she will “never be forgotten”.
The nation’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8 2022 at the age of 96.
Elizabeth II, whose reign spanned 70 years, dedicated her life to her royal duty.
The anniversary of her death, and of the King’s accession to the throne, falls on Sunday.
Sir Keir said a new national memorial in her honour, which will stand in St James’s Park in the heart of London, will provide “everyone with a place to honour the late Queen and connect with the shared history we cherish”.
Sir Ian McKellen says ‘he’s most definitely on Prince Harry’s side’
Sir Ian McKellen has asserted his support for Prince Harry as the duke’s estrangement with his brother and father continues.
The veteran British actor, 85, told The Times he believed Harry isn’t “bright enough” to deal wit the turmoils of royal life.
Reportedly pointing to a copy of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, in his east London home, Sir Ian said: “I’m most definitely on Harry’s side.”
He added: “Imagine being born into the royal family. I’ve been in public life a bit, but these people are in prison. They can’t do anything normal. Can you imagine having to be nice to everyone you talk to?”
“Hats off to anyone who manages to stay sane in that world,” he said.
“Like the [late] Duke of Edinburgh managed to do, although even he was deeply, deeply eccentric and I suspect deeply unhappy. Same with the present king. He sort of survives, but he is clearly damaged. As for Harry, he’s probably not bright enough or doesn’t have the right friends to really help himself.
“Mind you, he had the pick of all the pretty women in the world. I hope he’s got the right one.”
Ian McKellen claims Queen Elizabeth was rude to him
Sir Ian McKellen has claimed the late Queen Elizabeth II was “quite rude to him” on the occasions they met.
The veteran British actor, 85, was knighted for services to the performing arts in 1991 and had met the Queen at least once when she personally appointed him Companion of Honour (CH) for his services to drama and to equality in 2008.
The Lord Of The Rings actor said he thinks the late monarch was “quite mad at the end” as he described some unpleasant encounters with her.
“The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at the end. And on the few occasions I met her she was quite rude,” he told The Times. “When I received a medal for acting (the Companion of Honour in 2008), she said, ‘You’ve been doing this for an awfully long time’.
“I said, ‘Well, not as long as you.’ I got a royal smile for that, but then she said, ‘Does anyone still actually go to the theatre?’.
“That’s bloody rude when you’re giving someone a medal for acting. It meant, ‘Does anyone care a f*** about you because I don’t. Now off you go!’”
The Burnley-born actor went on to demonstrate how the late Queen shook his hand, claiming she “shoved” him away as he offered his hand and added: “That was her handshake and it meant, ‘Go! Go!’”
