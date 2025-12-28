Kate Bush ‘heartbroken’ as friend remains missing after Christmas Day swim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Kate Bush has said she is “heartbroken” after her friend went missing during a Christmas Day swim.

Antiques dealer Matthew Upham, 63, is still unaccounted for after a rescue operation was launched in the Devon seaside town of Budleigh Salterton on Christmas Day morning after reports that people got into difficulty during the swim.

A number of people were rescued from the stormy water and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, but two men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were not located.

Running Up That Hill singer Bush, 67, said in a post on her website on Sunday: “As you might have heard on the news, Matthew Upham was one of the swimmers who went missing in the sea in Devon on Christmas Day.

“Matthew was one of my very dearest friends. I’d known him for 30 years.

“He was one of those people who touched everyone he met.

“He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full.

“He was also a great deal of fun.

“His family are heartbroken and along with many of his friends, so am I.

“Matthew was a very strong swimmer. He had a great love for kayaking. He understood that the sea should be respected.”

The Daily Mail reported Mr Upham had tried to save a woman in distress before being swept away.

Bush added: “The world has lost someone incredibly special. Thank-you Matthew, for being one of the best friends anyone could have.”

A statement posted to the Instagram account of Mr Upham’s business said his family are “heartbroken by the loss”.

It added: “Matthew is deeply loved and will be forever missed.

“We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the emergency services who responded, particularly the RNLI and coastguard, for their dedication, professionalism, and tireless efforts during this extremely difficult time. We are profoundly grateful for their compassion and support.”

Commenting on the post, a friend of the antiques dealer described Mr Upham as “the kindest person”.

They wrote: “The world will miss such a shining star.”

Another described him as “a beautiful man with the sweetest soul and only had kind words to say about everyone”, while another said he was “a bringer of joy and an inspiration”.

According to his website which linked to the Instagram account, Mr Upham ran appointment-only Matthew Upham Antiques on the town’s High Street offering “a captivating assortment of chandeliers sourced from various regions across Europe”.

The website said the chandeliers “beautifully complement our collection of 18th-century furniture, creating a harmonious blend of timeless elegance”.

The business traded for four decades in London before moving to the seaside town.

In a Facebook post shared on Thursday afternoon, East Devon District Council urged locals to “think twice before taking the plunge this festive season”.

The local authority said cold water shock, strong currents and unpredictable weather conditions can turn a “quick dip into a serious emergency”.

The Coastguard said after “extensive shoreline and offshore searches”, its search was stood down at 5pm on Christmas Day.

Devon and Cornwall Police have previously said the families of the men were being kept informed of developments.

On Boxing Day, a police spokesman said “both men remain missing” following the incident and “inquiries are ongoing”.

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind which covered parts of the South West and Wales.